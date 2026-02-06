Steve Settle drops 24 points for Miami Heat G League affiliate

After not being selected in the 2025 NBA Draft, former Temple forward Steve Settle is taking the G League route to pursue his dream of playing basketball at the highest level.

So far, he seems to be on the right track.

Settle scored 24 points on 7-of-11 shooting in Sioux Falls Skyforce’s 117-116 loss to the Maine Celtics, Boston’s G League affiliate, Wednesday night. Settle shot 4-for-7 from three, went 3-for-3 from the free-throw line and grabbed two rebounds in a little more than 31 minutes as a starter for the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate. Settle has averaged 8.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 14 games so far with the Skyforce, where he is playing with his former DeMatha Catholic High School teammate and former Maryland guard Jahmir Young.

Steve Settle was on a tear🔁😤



24 PTS | 64% FG | 57% 3PT pic.twitter.com/zPHsAoqOcT — Sioux Falls Skyforce (@SFSkyforce) February 5, 2026

After playing in five summer league games with the Heat, the organization announced in June that it would sign Settle to an Exhibit 10 contract. To make his Exhibit 10 contract official, the Heat signed the 6-foot-10 forward to the team in October and then waived him to bring him to the Skyforce.

Settle was one of Temple head coach Adam Fisher’s first transfer portal commitments in 2023 after playing three seasons at Howard and leading the Bison to an NCAA Tournament appearance three years ago. Settle averaged 12.6 points and 6.2 rebounds last season with the Owls and wrapped up his college career with 1,485 points.