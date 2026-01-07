Temple adds big-play receiver in Stony Brook's Jayce Freeman

Stony Brook wide receiver Jayce Freeman, a big play threat, chose Temple over offers from UConn and Florida Atlantic, he announced Wednesday.

Freeman, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound Maryland native, had 41 catches for 774 yards and eight touchdowns for the Seawolves last season. He also returned 13 kickoffs for 354 yards and a touchdown. For his career, Freeman had 88 catches for 1,668 yards and 15 touchdowns.

As a senior out of Maryland’s Wicomico High School, Freeman caught 29 passes for 587 yards and nine touchdowns. Freeman parlayed that performance into a number of FCS offers including Albany, Maine and, of course, Stony Brook. Freeman then redshirted at Stony Brook in 2022 before catching 24 passes, including a 98-yarder, for 388 yards in 2023. He continued to show his big play ability with 23 catches for 506 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore in 2024 before having his career-best season in 2025.

At Temple, Freeman will have one year of eligibility left and will join a wide receiver room that is expected to return seniors Jojo Bermudez and Colin Chase, as well as incoming transfer Demonte Greene and returning contributors Bryson Goodwin and Rameir Hardy. With his size, Freeman could reasonably be expected to fill the role that the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Kajiya Hollawayne had last year. Hollawayne had 39 catches for 489 yards and six touchdowns for the Owls last season.

Freeman is the third portal addition so far for Temple, joining Greene and Sam Houston State linebacker JaMair Diaz.