Temple comes up just short at Tulsa, 78-76, in regular season finale

Derrian Ford scored a game-high 23 points Sunday afternoon at Tulsa.

He nearly had 26, but his attempt at what would have been a game-winning three at the buzzer just missed off the side of the rim as the Owls fell 78-76 to the Golden Hurricane in the regular-season finale.

After finding itself in a second-place tie in the league standings a month ago, Temple lost seven of its last eight games and now finds itself as the 10th seed in this week’s American Conference tournament. The Owls, who finished the regular season with a 16-15 overall record and an 8-10 mark in league play, will take on the seventh-seeded Florida Atlantic Owls in Wednesday night’s 9 p.m. first-round game at Birmingham’s Legacy Arena.

FAU swept Temple this season, beating the Owls by six at the Liacouras Center back on Jan. 18 and by four on Feb. 26 in Boca Raton.

To win the conference tournament and gain the program’s first NCAA Tournament berth in seven seasons, Temple faces the daunting task of winning five games in as many days this week. The American’s top two seeds, South Florida and Wichita State, receive a triple bye to the tournament semifinals.

After putting to bed a six-game losing streak with a 29-point win over Tulane Thursday night at the Liacouras Center, Temple played a mostly-sound game on the road against Tulsa (25-6, 13-5), the league’s third-place team. The Owls led by two, 34-32, at halftime and shot 50% in the second half, although they struggled to hit from beyond the arc, knocking down just two of their 11 three-point attempts. Defensively, Temple limited Tulsa to a pedestrian 41.5% shooting mark from the floor and 36% (9-for-25) from three on the day after the Golden Hurricane came into Sunday’s game as the 11th-best three-point shooting team in the country.

Aside from Ford, Aiden Tobiason and Jordan Mason (19 points apiece), the rest of the team contributed just 15 points on 6-of-22 shooting. Gavin Griffiths’ mercurial season swung the wrong way Sunday, as he managed just three points on 1-of-8 shooting, including 1-for-6 from three, and fouled out after 24 minutes.

With no one other than sophomore forward Babatunde Durodola (he contributed four second-half points on 2-3 shooting and finished the game with nine rebounds and three assists) helping the core three of Ford, Tobiason and Mason with scoring in the second half, Temple never grew its lead larger than four and eventually fell behind for good when Tulsa’s Tylen Riley knocked down a pair of foul shots with 2:05 to go and Ade Popoola provided a five-point cushion at 74-69 by knocking down a three 42 seconds later.

But the Owls weren’t out of it yet.

After Riley hit 1 of 2 from the line with 26 seconds to go, Tobiason canned a three seven seconds later and Temple head coach Adam Fisher called a timeout with 17 seconds left. Tobiason fouled Romad Dean two seconds after the timeout and the Fordham transfer, a 91% free-throw shooter this season, knocked down both shots from the line.

Ford answered with a layup with 4.8 left, followed by a quick foul from freshman guard Cam Wallace on David Green (team-high 22 points). After Green made his first free throw and missed his second, Durodola grabbed the rebound and got it to Ford, who pushed the ball down the right side of the floor and managed to get a promising look at a three from about five feet beyond the arc before it missed.