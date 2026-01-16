Temple dismisses C.J. Hines from its men's basketball program

Temple announced Friday that it has dismissed C.J. Hines from the men’s basketball program.

Hines, who transferred to head coach Adam Fisher’s team last May, was named Thursday in an unsealed sports betting indictment by Philadelphia federal prosecutors.

Hines and three other former Alabama State teammates were alleged to have shaved points in a Dec. 5, 2024 game against Southern Mississippi. Hines and former Temple forward Elijah Gray were two of the 26 individuals charged, with Gray’s alleged involvement dating back to his time at Fordham during the 2023-24 season. Gray played with the Owls last season.

“In light of new information contained in a federal indictment issued yesterday that references C.J. Hines’ alleged involvement in point-shaving while enrolled at his previous institution, Temple University has dismissed Hines from its men’s basketball program,” the university’s statement read. “Temple had previously been notified by the NCAA of potential eligibility concerns involving Hines, and as a result, he had not participated in any athletic competition since enrolling at Temple while the review process was ongoing.”

Hines, who had been practicing with the Owls, was expected to be a key contributor for Temple this season after averaging 14.1 points per game last season for an Alabama State team that won a First Four NCAA Tournament game. Hines won SWAC Tournament MVP honors in leading the Hornets to their first conference tournament championship in 15 seasons.

Temple announced shortly before the Owls’ Nov. 5 season opener that the NCAA was reviewing Hines’ eligibility for potential eligibility concerns “stemming from circumstances prior to his enrollment at Temple.”