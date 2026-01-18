Temple drops 79-73 loss to FAU with first place on the line in the American

PHILADELPHIA – Temple’s 79-73 loss to Florida Atlantic Sunday was the Owls’ second in row and a missed opportunity for the team to jump back into first place in the American Conference standings.

Moments after the Owls fell to 11-7 overall and 3-2 in league play, head coach Adam Fisher’s postgame press conference was a reminder that Sunday’s result was by far not the most difficult obstacle his program faced this week.

Less than 48 hours before Temple was set to fly to Memphis for Wednesday night’s game against the Tigers, Fisher learned of the sudden passing of his close friend and Temple assistant coach Bill Courtney. Courtney, who worked with Fisher and current Temple staff members Michael Huger and Jimmy Polisi under Jim Larrañaga at Miami, was just 55 years old.

When former Temple assistant Chris Clark left Temple to accept the head coaching job at St. Joe’s Prep, Courtney was Fisher’s first call. Courtney, Fisher said, was an advocate on his behalf when he was interviewing for the Temple head coaching job.

When it came time to decide if his team was going to indeed fly to Memphis to play Wednesday night, Fisher said his players made the decision to go through with the game. The coaches gave the players some time alone in a room together to talk it over.

“It was fairly quick,” Fisher said. “My phone rang and it was Swish (Temple guard Masiah Gilyard). Swish said, ‘Come on back in, Coach.’ And there was no hesitation. They just said, ‘Coach, we want to play.’ And I asked him why, and they said, ‘Because that’s what Coach Courtney would want to do.”

The results of this week, Fisher said, were of course not what the program hoped for, but the third-year head coach said there is something to be said for getting back out on the court while working through life’s challenges, and he referred to something Courtney had told him in the past.

“It’s really Bill’s message that he said to me over and over,” Fisher said. “When you get on the court for practice, or you’re in a film session, or you’re in a game, it’s like this fantasy land that we lock in and the outside world just stops to us. We have no phones. You just lock in together.”

After a two-point loss at Memphis Wednesday, Temple had several chances to knock off a 13-6 FAU team that came to North Philly Sunday in first place in the American Conference.

On so many occasions, FAU was playing the role of the team that was willing to hand the game over, while Temple was responding as the gracious host that kept slapping their hand away and saying, ‘No, thanks.’

While leading scorers Devin Vanterpool and Kanaan Carlyle struggled through mundane performances and foul trouble, freshman reserve guard Josiah Parker put away Temple with career-highs of 22 points and 12 rebounds, with 19 of those points and 10 of those rebounds coming in the second half.

Temple held Vanterpool, FAU’s leading scorer, to 12 points on 5-of-16 shooting from the floor and 1-for-6 from three-point range, but his bucket with 16:16 remaining put the Owls ahead by 40-38, their first lead since the 10:45 mark of the first half. Temple eventually pulled back ahead by five points on three occasions, the last time courtesy of a Derrian Ford layup that made it a 51-46 ballgame with 9:56 to go.

But over a stretch of a little more than seven minutes, FAU outscored Temple by 23-11 to grab a 69-62 lead with 2:38 remaining. Parker, a 6-foot-7, 225-pound freshman guard, came into Sunday as the Owls’ sixth-leading scorer, but he took over the game like a seasoned upperclassman and scored 12 points during that game-deciding run.

Temple got within three at 69-66 with 1:52 to go on a layup by Ford but never got any closer the rest of the way.

Aiden Tobiason finished with a game-high 23 points on 6-for-12 shooting from the floor and 10-of-13 from the free-throw line, and Ford scored 13 of his 22 points in the second half. Gavin Griffiths added 14 points, but Temple shot just 37% (21-of-57) and 6-for-22 from three. The Owls also assisted on just seven of their 21 field goals and committed 15 turnovers.

Their inability to gain separation early on when FAU’s main cast of characters were struggling ultimately cost them.

FAU, the American’s second-best shooting team, shot just 2-of-8 from the floor to start, but Temple didn’t take advantage and held a 5-4 lead at the 15:50 mark of the first half after starting 1-for-6 from the floor. Gilyard kept a possession alive to give way to a Griffiths three and Temple’s largest lead of the game at that point at 26-17 before FAU scored the next five points, with Carlyle getting his first points on a three with 7:36 left in the first half to cut the Owls’ lead to 26-22.

Temple carried a 34-30 lead into the locker room at halftime, but a four-point lead at the break seemed like a missed opportunity for the Owls considering they held Vanterpool and Carlyle to just four points on a combined 1-of-10 shooting. Beyond that, two fouls limited FAU forward Devin Williams, who came into Sunday averaging 8.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, to just two points in four first-half minutes. Reserve forward Maxim Logue was FAU’s most effective player in the first half with a team-best 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting, but he picked up three fouls in the span of less than two minutes around the halfway mark of the first half and didn’t return before halftime.

The problem was that Temple was shooting poorly, too. Aside from Tobiason’s 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the floor and 5-of-6 from the line, the rest of the Owls were shooting a paltry 16% at 4-for-24.

When Carlyle picked up his fourth foul, it came at the 13:11 mark of the second half after a made layup by Ford, who missed the and-one. Less than a minute later, FAU had committed its seventh foul, but Gilyard missed the front end of the 1-and-1 there with 12:47 left and Temple holding a 45-42 lead.

It wasn’t long before Parker started to take over the game.

“FAU is a fantastic team,” Fisher said. “They’re super talented. They’ve won their last two, beat Wichita State by 20-plus. They beat Memphis by 15-plus. They’re playing really good basketball. Super talented group of guards. They’ve got tons of firepower. So we really tried to take away some of those and really try to take away the threes, was a huge emphasis. And credit to them. They had two guys, Parker and Maxim (Logue), score 34 points. … They’re really good players. They just have a lot of good players on their team. So we’ll watch the film, try to clean that up. But yeah, those two guys were the difference tonight.”

Temple head coach Adam Fisher, shown here talking to his team during Sunday’s game against FAU, spoke afterward about the passing of assistant coach Bill Courtney. (OwlScoop photo by Landon Stafford)

Fisher addresses the statuses of CJ Hines and AJ Smith

At the outset of the season, Alabama State transfer CJ Hines and College of Charleston transfer AJ Smith were expected to be valuable bench pieces for Temple.

Flash forward to Jan. 18, and Hines and Smith have made their last appearances with the program.

Temple announced Friday that it had dismissed Hines, who helped lead Alabama State to a First Four NCAA Tournament win last March, from the program after he was named Thursday in an unsealed sports betting indictment by Philadelphia federal prosecutors. Hines and three of his former Alabama State teammates were alleged to have shaved points in a Dec. 5, 2024 game against Southern Mississippi.

Temple announced the day of the Owls’ Nov. 5 season opener that the NCAA was reviewing Hines’ eligibility for potential eligibility concerns “stemming from circumstances prior to his enrollment at Temple.” Hines had continued to practice with the team but never played in a game.

Fisher said Hines was dismissed “in light of new information that we received and we read on the indictment, just like everybody else read.”

Fisher said there was a point when he hoped and believed Hines, who averaged 14.1 points per game at Alabama State last season, would be cleared “based on the conversations I had. And that was the mindset when we found out (about Hines’ eligibility before the season.) And then when we found out what we saw the other day, then we had to make another difficult decision this week.”

As for Smith, Fisher said he will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. Smith, who last played for Temple back on Dec. 1 at Villanova, averaged 7.8 points and 1.4 rebounds per game while shooting 48.9% from the floor.

Fisher said Smith had tried to work through his shoulder injury with rehab at first, “but it wasn’t going the right way,” so he decided to shut down his season after consulting with another doctor back home in North Carolina and with his family.

Sources familiar with Smith’s situation said he could pursue a medical redshirt with the NCAA, but those sources also said Smith is highly unlikely to play again at Temple next season.

Listen to Sunday’s postgame press conference audio here.

Adam Fisher

FAU head coach John Jakus and Josiah Parker