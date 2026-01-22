Temple holds off Rice, 69-65, to snap two-game losing streak
loading...
loading...
PHILADELPHIA -- Temple used a strong fourth quarter to take down South Florida, 86-83, Tuesday night at The Liacouras Center. The Owls trailed by as...
You'll hear from Temple head coach K.C. Keeler and general manager Clayton Barnes as we discuss some of the Owls' most important transfer portal...
Temple head coach K.C. Keeler and his general manager Clayton Barnes spoke with reporters Tuesday morning at the Owls’ Edberg-Olson Hall football...
PHILADELPHIA – Temple’s 79-73 loss to Florida Atlantic Sunday was the Owls’ second in row and a missed opportunity for the team to jump back into...
Four games into its American Athletic Conference schedule, Temple finds itself in an early, four-way tie for second place in the league standings at...
Temple announced Friday that it has dismissed C.J. Hines from the men’s basketball program. Hines, who transferred to head...
Quante Gillians, the former No. 4 prospect in New York's Class of 2025, has committed to Temple, OwlScoop has learned. Gillians, a three-star...
On a night when it was grieving the loss of one of its coaches and had already missed 17 shots from long range, Temple still found itself with one...
Adam Fisher’s men’s basketball team could win its eighth game in a row Wednesday night at Memphis, but the Owls will do so with heavy hearts as they...
PHILADELPHIA - Diane Richardson had a simple message following Temple’s 71-58 loss to Tulane Tuesday night. “That was a piss poor...
Temple announced Tuesday morning the sudden passing of assistant men’s basketball coach Bill Courtney. Courtney, who joined head...
Temple has added more depth to its quarterback room with the commitment of former Rutgers and Washington State signal caller Ajani Sheppard, who...
Former Penn State quarterback Jaxson Smolik talked to OwlScoop.com Saturday morning shortly after announcing on social media that he had committed to...
Temple's pursuit of a transfer portal quarterback came to fruition Saturday when Penn State quarterback Jaxon Smolik, a former Elite 11 prospect,...
When he thinks about the turnaround at Washington Township High School, where the Minutemen recently finished off a perfect 14-0 season and won the...
When Samuel Brown V entered the transfer portal after four years at Rutgers, he was brought back to the whirlwind of recruitment. The running back...
After entering the NCAA’s transfer portal, former Stony Brook wide receiver Jayce Freeman zeroed in on offers from UConn, FAU and Temple. But once...
PHILADELPHIA – Temple built an 18-point second-half lead. Then Jordan Riley came close to ruining the night for his former team. Riley, who...
Stony Brook wide receiver Jayce Freeman, a big play threat, chose Temple over offers from UConn and Florida Atlantic, he announced Wednesday....
Things are starting to pick up in the transfer portal for Temple as the Owls look for a quarterback and depth at several other positions on the...
Former Wisconsin safety Remington Moss announced an offer from Temple Monday. Moss, a former 3-star recruit out of Virginia’s St. Michael the...
Temple is still in search of adding a transfer quarterback, and the Owls extended an offer to former William & Mary quarterback Tyler Hughes once...
PHILADELPHIA -- Temple spent the entire second half playing catch up with UTSA. The Owls trailed by as many as 14 points and shot a shade more than...