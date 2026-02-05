Temple lacrosse looks to bounce back from disappointing 2025

By MORGAN KILLIAN-MOSELEY

After reaching the American Conference tournament in three of the previous four seasons and being eliminated from playoff contention on the last day of the regular season in the other, the 2025 season was a stumbling block for Temple women’s lacrosse team. The Owls finished with an overall record of 4-12 and a 2-4 mark in the American.

“Honestly, when I look back on last year, we didn’t get the results early enough in the year to give us a chance to play [meaningful games] at the end of the year,” head coach Bonnie Rosen said. “When we analyze some pieces a little bit, too many unforced turnovers early on really had us struggling.”

Some of Temple’s 1-5 start can be attributed to the lack of real game experience the Owls had prior to last year.

“Before last year, we had a big graduating class and a lot of fifth-year players who stayed on the team,” said senior attacker Kaitlyn Stankavage. “They got a lot of experience on the field, and we learned a lot from them. But we were lacking in-game experience.”

With the likes of Belle Mastropietro, Mackenzie Roth, Julie Schickling, Maddie Barber, Camryn Zavacky and Taylor Moncman in Cherry and White prior to 2025, it’s no surprise the players were hard-pressed to get significant playing time.

“Last year we only had three seniors playing,” Rosen said, “so it was a much different team.”

And with that came a sharp learning curve.

“[During] our freshman and sophomore years we didn’t have a ton of on-field experience with us three being together all the time,” senior defender Madison Moten said.“There are certain things that are situational in lacrosse, and if you haven’t been in that situation before you won’t know what to do.”

“We had only two starters returning last year, and there’s a lot of on-field stuff that’s hard to implement in practice,” said graduate attacker Amelia Wright. “[Regarding] learning in games, I think we improved a lot, although our record may not show it. We learned a lot and we’re building on that this year.”

Despite how things turned out, Rosen and her players saw plenty of positives they can take into this season. Temple, for whatever it’s worth, was picked to finish fifth in the American’s Preseason Coaches Poll. Wright and seniors Kat Bielinski and Sabrina Martin were named to the preseason all-conference team. And the 2026 season opener comes this Friday at 3 p.m. at Howarth Field against Delaware.

“We ended [last season] really strong,” Rosen said. “One more win in our conference and we’re in our conference tournament, and [you never know what would have happened from there]. Overall, when we look back at the end of the year, we were really excited at the way we were playing at the very end.”

“I would say our game against Drexel late in the season, even though we lost, it was really close until the end. And all of us left the field proud of ourselves, even though we lost (17-13),” Moten said. “It was a moment where [I felt] our entire season came together; we realized how hard we’d worked to get to that moment. Even though the beginning of the season wasn’t great, [this game] showed how all the hard work was paying off and [how much] we were improving.”

Moten was third on the team last season with 16 caused turnovers and tied for eighth with 16 ground balls won. She was also honored with the Tina Sloan Green Award last November. The award, named in honor of the legendary Temple head coach and the first Black head coach in American women’s college lacrosse history, honors athletes who promote diversity and inclusion in college athletics.

Stankavage started all but one game for the Owls last season. She contributed 11 goals and five assists and was fifth on the team with 27 ground balls won.

“Toward the end of the season, we’d finally gotten to the point where our chemistry was flowing,” Stankavage said. “I think it was our last game against Charlotte where everything came together; we were flowing and meshing really well even though we knew it would be our last game of the season. We all played really well together and [did so] as hard as we could.”

“I think Senior Day was one of our best games, like Kaitlyn alluded to,” Wright said. “It felt like everything clicked and everyone was happy. The emotions were in a great place, and we all worked so hard to get that win. It felt like the peak of our season.”

Temple defeated the Charlotte 49ers 17-12 on that Senior Day. It was one of only two wins for the Owls at Howarth Field last season, with the other being the home opener against the Rider Broncs.

“We had a clicking moment in the last few weeks of practices and games,” Wright said. “The offense started meshing, the defense started communicating more. We had fixed all of the mistakes we had been repeating in the middle of the season at the end when it was a little bit too late, and I think we’re going to keep that going into this season.”

Wright was second on the team in goals the last two seasons, with 29 in 2024 (behind Mastropietro’s 39) and 22 in 2025 (behind Erin King’s 36) but missed half of last season due to a broken wrist.

As with any team, building chemistry and team culture, both on the field and off, is key. And the Owls make efforts every day to do just that.

“We emphasize team culture so much, on and off the field, and it really has helped us mesh into a better team,” Wright said. “I think one of the biggest compliments our team receives is the energy that we bring.”

Rosen and her players all emphasized the camaraderie of the team and how it is built, as well as the equality of between upperclassmen and underclassmen.

Last season was most definitely a learning experience for the Owls, both players and coaches.

“I think, overall, communication is key in every part of the game,” said Wright. “I think that’s something that we may have lacked a little bit last year. Communicating all the little things matters so much, [whether] it’s an organizational piece or on the field. Being able to have that team equality where everyone’s feeling open to communicate is really important, and I think that’s going to help us all be on the same page, have the same goals, and have the same ways to achieve them.”

“It’s really easy to get wrapped up with high emotions during the season,” Stankavage said. “Over the past couple years, I’ve realized that you can take a step back and realize we’re all going through this together; so, if you’re in a hard situation you have a teammate you can lean on who’s going through the exact same thing.”

With last year’s No. 1 goalie Taylor Grollman having exhausted her eligibility, junior Colleen Berardino and seniors Riley Horoshko and Meagan Florkowski are expected to compete for the starting goalkeeper job, with freshman Victoria Carcillo in the mix as well. It’s likely a starter won’t be determined until the Owls take the field against the Blue Hens.

Rosen is not expecting the upperclassmen to pull all the weight, however.

“We have a lot of younger players that are ready to contribute, including freshmen,” Rosen said. “We are a mix of veteran experience, some younger players who have experience and some freshmen who I think will make a big difference on the field this year.”

The recent snow and brutal winter temperatures have made preparing for the season opener a bit of a challenge, Rosen said.

“It’s really hard to be game-ready until you start playing games,” Rosen said. “We’re fortunate to have an indoor facility but it’s not a full-field indoor facility. So, we’re training parts of our game inside, and we know that when we get to gameday we’re probably not going to be as experienced as we’d like to be in the full-field game. And we’re going to need to be able to handle [each end of the field] pretty well to be ready to start the season.”

There is even more for the Owls to adjust to, as the NCAA is instituting some rule changes dedicated to quickening the pace of play.

“Just as you think you know what you’re doing,” quipped Rosen.

Rosen mentioned a 30-second maximum between a goal and the ensuing draw, as well as rules which increase the occurrence of green card penalties. Another new rule states that, just like football, if a team has possession of the ball at the end of the first or third quarter, they retain possession to start the next quarter. Yet another keeps the clock running during free position opportunities from the 8-meter line. Prior to this season, the clock was stopped for free position opportunities.

It’s likely there will be a counter-rule to prevent delays of game in those situations; as well as either the rule being negated in late-game situations or the implementation of “hurry-up offenses” during those late-game situations when a team is trailing.

So, what do the Owls think it will take for them to compete in The American?

“I’d say consistency is a big thing across the field,” Moten said. “Even at practice we’d do exactly what’s needed, implement the concepts that Bonnie wanted us to, and [make sure to] execute them once a game. If we keep playing at our highest level together and keep augmenting those [skills], I think we’ll be really successful.”

“[We need to] not underestimate any of the other teams in the conference,” added Stankavage. “A lot of times it’s easy to look at past schedules and think ‘oh, they lost to this team by this many goals.’ No matter what, it’s still going to be hard competition, and you have to prepare for every team the same way and not underestimate them at all.”

As for the nonconference schedule, Rosen believes it to be challenging.

“We have a seven-game stretch in February that is a gauntlet,” she said.

The February gauntlet Rosen referred to includes the home opener against Delaware, three consecutive road games against St. Joe’s, American and Rider, and three games at Howarth Field against UMass-Lowell, Penn and Delaware State. The Owls will travel to Towson, then face Rutgers at home in the first week of March before conference play begins.

“We’ll have lots of time to prepare for our opponents [once conference play starts], and I think we’ll be in great [physical] shape by then,” Rosen said. “The real question is how do we get ready for this non-conference gauntlet where we’ll [consistently have only two practices between games]? Knowing ourselves even better than we know our opponents is going to be the key.”

Whether Temple can get the job done is yet to be seen.

But for all of the Owls, the goal is clear: win the conference tournament and get into the NCAA tournament.

Front page photo by Robin Hsiao.