Temple lacrosse stays undefeated, knocks off No. 17 Penn

Temple’s women’s lacrosse team had a chance to make a statement against No. 17 Penn Wednesday afternoon at Franklin Field. The Owls were 5-0, their best start since 2012, and a ranked win could extend their momentum.

Against the Quakers, Temple proved its hot start was no fluke.

The Owls scored the first four goals and never looked back from there. Midfielder Sarah Gowman racked up five goals and attacker Lexi Culp added three goals and three assists to help Temple pick up the 14-9 victory and move to 6-0. It was the program’s first ranked win since it beat No. 12 Towson 12-8 on March 10, 2021 and this is Temple’s best start since it went 19-0 and won the national championship in 1988.

Culp has been a breakout star for Temple this season. She leads the team in assists with 11, is second in goals with 15 and is the overall leader in points with 26. She scored the first goal of the game and two more in the third quarter to keep the Owls comfortably ahead.

Attacker Amelia Wright, who missed eight games last season with a hand injury, recorded a hat trick and sits as Temple’s leading goal scorer on the year with 17. The Owls entered halftime with a 9-4 lead and never let Penn get within five goals in the second quarter.

Goalkeeper Riley Horoshko had a strong game with 12 saves, her third straight game with double-digit saves. Temple is long past its four-win mark from last year and will look to keep its undefeated season alive against Delaware State (0-2, 0-0 Northeast Conference) on Feb. 28 at noon (ESPN+).

Front page photo courtesy of Aiden Piggott, Temple Athletics.