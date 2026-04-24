Temple lands Division II All-American Dallis Dillard

Adam Fisher and his staff have added another key piece to their Temple backcourt in Dallis Dillard, a former Division II All-American at Indiana University of Pennsylvania who announced his commitment to the Owls Friday. The program announced his arrival as well.

NCAA Division II All-American Dallis Dillard is soaring to North Philadelphia 🦉



🏆 NABC All-America First Team

🏆 D2CCA All-America Second Team

🏆 D2CCA Atlantic Region Player of the Year

🏆 D2CCA All-Atlantic Region First Team

🏆 PSAC West Player of the Year

🏆 All-PSAC West… pic.twitter.com/V0NVC3DAkx — Temple Men's Basketball (@TUMBBHoops) April 24, 2026

OwlScoop first reported news of Dillard’s visit last week. The 6-foot-3 redshirt senior out of Harlem, ranked by On3 as a 4-star transfer portal recruit, visited Penn State before checking out Temple. He considered the Nittany Lions and drew interest from programs like Dayton, UNLV, USF and Duquesne before choosing the Owls.

Dillard becomes the second player to commit to Temple out of the transfer portal, joining former Oregon State guard Dez White. Both players should be likely starters – or at least significant contributors – this season. Derrian Ford, Jordan Mason and Massiah Gilyard have exhausted their eligibility, and Aiden Tobiason is heading to Syracuse via the transfer portal to accept what several sources have told OwlScoop is a seven-figure revenue share opportunity.

Dillard played at The Bronx’s St. Raymond High School, a program that has produced numerous future Division I players, including former Temple guard Daniel Dingle, Dana Dingle (Daniel’s uncle who went on to play at UMass) and Allan Ray (Villanova). After averaging 5.4 points per game in his first two seasons at IUP, Dillard began to break out as a junior. He was averaging 15.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 35.6 minutes per game for the Hawks before a knee injury sidelined him for the rest of the season, as well as the 2024-25 campaign.

Dallis Dillard was the only Division II guard in America to average more than 20 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game. (Photo courtesy of IUP Athletics)

This past season, Dillard picked up right where he left off. As the only Division II guard in America to average more than 20 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game, he became a NABC All-American and earned Atlantic Region Player of the Year honors from the Division II Conference Commissioners Association. The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference also named Dillard its West Division Athlete of the Year.

The NCAA’s men’s basketball transfer portal window closed at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night, and Temple on Wednesday announced the return of rising sophomore guard Cam Wallace and rising senior guard Gavin Griffiths, the latter of whom averaged 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Owls last season. They will join Dillard, White and incoming freshman guard Derrick Morton-Rivera, a two-time, first-team all-Philadelphia Catholic League player who helped lead Father Judge to consecutive PCL titles.

With five players in the fold, Fisher and his staff still have eight more roster spots to fill.