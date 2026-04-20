Temple lands portal commitment from Texas Southern standout Taliyah Logwood

Temple women’s basketball coach Diane Richardson and her staff picked up a commitment from HBCU All-American transfer guard Taliyah Logwood, Owlscoop.com confirmed Monday. Logwood spent last season with Texas Southern and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The 5-foot,10-inch guard averaged 14.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and shot 44.3% from the field as a sophomore this past season. She started in all 30 games and earned All-SWAC first team, but struggled with foul issues, averaging more than three fouls per game.

Logwood spent her freshman season at Utah State, putting up 9.7 points and 4.2 rebounds in just 17 minutes per game before heading to Texas Southern.

The Richmond, California native is Richardson’s third transfer portal commitment of the offseason. The Owls added guards Shayla Smith from Penn State and forward Timya Grice from Arizona State on April 11.

Richardson needed to rebuild her backcourt after losing guards Kelian Cedano, Drew Alexander, Brianna Mead and Savannah Curry to the transfer portal and has started to do so with Smith and Logwood.

She will join a backcourt that is also set to return leading scorer Kaylah Turner, who averaged 16.4 points and guard Tristen Taylor, who led the American Conference in with a 2.0 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Front page photo courtesy of Texas Southern Athletics.