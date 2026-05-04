Temple lands South Carolina transfer, former 4-star recruit Cam Scott

Adam Fisher and his staff have had some luck in channeling the talent of a pair of former top-50 recruits at Temple, and they’re betting on themselves to do so once again in assembling their 2026 portal class.

The program announced Monday that it has signed South Carolina transfer Cam Scott, a former consensus 4-star recruit who played in 26 games as a true freshman in the SEC before redshirting this past season.

Rivals ranked Scott 40th nationally in the 2024 and the top player in the state of South Carolina as a two-time South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year at Lexington High School. A 6-foot-6, 172-pound wing guard, Scott chose the Gamecocks over offers from programs like Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas and Oregon.

Scott averaged 2.5 points and 1.3 rebounds in a little more than 10 minutes per game as a freshman during the 2024-25 season for a Gamecocks team that went 12-20 overall and finished last in the SEC. His last game in a South Carolina uniform was an efficient one, as Scott finished with eight points on 3-for-3 shooting – including 2-for-2 from three – and four rebounds in a four-point SEC tournament loss to Arkansas.

Scott entered the NCAA’s transfer portal last April before eventually deciding to return for his sophomore season and redshirting.

At Temple, Scott becomes the fourth player to sign with the Owls out of the NCAA’s transfer portal, joining fellow guards Dez White (Oregon State), Dallis Dillard (IUP) and Deuce Drake (Indiana) and forward Baboucarr Njie (UTSA).

Whether or not Scott finds his stride at Temple as a former 4-star recruit like former Owls guard Derrian Ford and returning starter Gavin Griffiths remains to be seen, but Fisher believes Scott’s “best basketball is ahead of him.”

“He is a talented guard with great size who can impact the game in so many ways,” Fisher said in a release the team issued Monday. “He understands what it takes to compete at a high level and brings a team-first mentality to our program.”

Ford, a former 4-star recruit who started his career at Arkansas before moving on to Arkansas State, averaged a career-high 18.1 points per game this past season, while Griffiths averaged a career-best 10.1 points per game during his first season at Temple after playing his first two seasons at Rutgers and Nebraska, respectively.

Scott will have some competition around him among the aforementioned players, along with returning rising sophomore Cam Wallace and incoming freshman Derrick Morton-Rivera.

“I felt Temple was the best opportunity where I can develop into the player I want to become,” Scott said in Monday’s release. “I know the coaching staff will continuously push me and challenge me to be the best I can be. Between the family environment, the city of Philadelphia and the pursuit of greatness, I believe Temple will be a perfect fit.”