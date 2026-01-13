Temple mourns the passing of assistant men's basketball coach Bill Courtney

Temple announced Tuesday morning the sudden passing of assistant men’s basketball coach Bill Courtney.

Courtney, who joined head coach Adam Fisher’s staff in June, was 55 years old.

Courtney came to Temple after five previous seasons at the University of Miami, where he also stepped in as the interim head coach for the final 19 games last season following Jim Larrañaga’s retirement. Fisher and Courtney worked together on Larrañaga’s Miami staff from 2019 to 2021, and Fisher turned to his close friend to fill a spot on his staff last summer when former Temple assistant Chris Clark left to accept the head coaching position at his alma mater, St. Joe’s Prep.

Courtney helped Larrañaga guide Miami to three NCAA Tournament appearances, one of which included the Hurricanes’ 2023 Final Four run.

“Bill made such a big impact on our program in such a short time,” Fisher said in a statement released by the university Tuesday morning. “He was one of the most respected coaches in the country – thoughtful, prepared, and deeply committed to the game and to winning the right way. Bill made every program he touched better, and his loss is felt profoundly by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Bill’s family during this extremely difficult time.”

Courtney joined The Scoop, OwlScoop.com’s weekly podcast, last July to talk about coming to North Philadelphia to work again with Fisher, along with fellow assistant Michael Huger and Director of Basketball Operations Jimmy Polisi, both of whom worked with Courtney at Miami as well.

“Obviously, our relationship with Coach Fisher has been terrific over the years,” Courtney said at the time. “And when you’ve been in this business for so long, you definitely want to work with good people, and not only my relationship with Coach Fisher, but also Mike Huger, Jimmy Polisi. Those guys are guys that I’ve known and worked with before who are terrific people, more than just basketball coaches. And you want to be able to go to work and enjoy yourself every day and have enjoyment with the people you’re around, and I think we have that here at Temple.”

Before he accumulated more than 30 years of college coaching experience, including six years as Cornell’s head coach, Courtney was a standout player at Bucknell and was named to the Bucknell Athletics Hall of Fame in 2007. During his first tenure working under Larrañaga at George Mason, Courtney was credited with recruiting several of the core players who helped the Patriots make their remarkable run to the 2006 NCAA Final Four.

Several tributes began to pour in on social media Tuesday morning once news of Courtney’s passing spread.

Just devastating news. Great human. Wonderful basketball coach who was the part of so many great teams. Former Cornell head coach. He recruited the guts of the George Mason's Final Four team. Worked on Miami's Final Four staff. https://t.co/qnTrjGhZ8N — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 13, 2026

Absolutely awful news of the passing of Bill Courtney.



Great guy, was an assistant at a bunch of stops, most recently at Temple, and head coach at Cornell from 2010-16.



Bill Courtney literally always had a smile every time I saw him. Just a really good person. This is so sad. https://t.co/XQrLPORaIv — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 13, 2026

A statement from Coach Amaker on the passing of Bill Courtney. pic.twitter.com/Jxmh9hnEme — Harvard Men’s Basketball (@HarvardMBB) January 13, 2026

Oh man. Bill was only 55. My heart goes out to his family, the coaching staff, the players and the @TempleUniv community. May he RIP. https://t.co/sPy7efJUyP — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) January 13, 2026

Cornell Athletics and @cornell_mbb mourns the loss of former Big Red coach Bill Courtney and sends its condolences to the Temple basketball staff. Coach Courtney was a bright light for our student-athletes, coaches and staff. He will be greatly missed. https://t.co/E3tK8fORHx pic.twitter.com/Y5xqkHrdea — Cornell Big Red (@CornellSports) January 13, 2026

Courtney is survived by his two children, Billy and Derek, and their mother, Gina. Information about memorial arrangements will be shared when available, the university said.