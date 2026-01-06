Temple offers former Wisconsin safety

Former Wisconsin safety Remington Moss announced an offer from Temple Monday.

Moss, a former 3-star recruit out of Virginia’s St. Michael the Archangel High School, did not play for the Badgers this season and will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Moss had offers from programs like Penn State, Maryland and Virginia Tech and Tennessee throughout the course of his high school recruitment before signing with Wisconsin. He was a first-team all-state selection as a high school senior after posting 12 pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Meanwhile, the Owls have been hosting some visitors this week, including former Sam Houston State linebacker JaMair Diaz and former Stony Brook wide receiver Jayce Freeman.

Will be visiting Temple 5th-6th ! — Jayce Freeman (@YJay300) January 4, 2026

Diaz played at North Jersey’s Passaic High School before becoming a Division II All-American at Glenville State in 2024. He parlayed that season into a transfer to Sam Houston State prior to the 2025 campaign and posted 14 tackles, a sack, a TFL and a fumble recovery before deciding to preserve his redshirt after four games.

Freeman had 41 catches for 774 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games this season at Stony Brook. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound wideout has earned offers from UConn and FAU in addition to Temple.

Owls lose out on another portal QB target

Temple had offered former William & Mary quarterback Tyler Hughes back on Jan. 2, and the 6-foot, 200-pound dual-threat signal caller would have been a desirable option for the Owls after they lost out on Saginaw Valley State quarterback Mason McKenzie, who committed to Boston College during his weekend visit before he was set to visit Temple. Hughes, who also reported offers from Wyoming, UMass, Ball State, Bowling Green, Western Kentucky and UTEP, passed for 2,330 yards and 20 touchdowns against just three interceptions while completing nearly 67% of his passes, and he also rushed for 670 yards and 11 touchdowns.

But Monday evening, Hughes announced that he has committed to Wyoming.