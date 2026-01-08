Temple outlasts ECU 75-67 for seventh straight win

PHILADELPHIA – Temple built an 18-point second-half lead.

Then Jordan Riley came close to ruining the night for his former team.

Riley, who played for the Owls two seasons ago, scored 23 of his game-high 29 points in the second half, but Gavin Griffiths hit three big three-pointers of his own after halftime en route to his team-high 24 points as Temple held off East Carolina, 75-67, Wednesday night at the Liacouras Center.

The Owls are on a seven-game win streak for the first time in 11 seasons and sit at 11-5 overall and 3-0 in American Conference play with a week to prepare for next Wednesday’s road game at Memphis.

Temple’s last loss came back on Dec. 6 to St. Joe’s in the Big 5 Classic third-place game when Deuce Jones hit a three at the buzzer to sink the Owls at Xfinity Mobile Arena. It was a gut punch amid a frustrating and inconsistent nonconference slate for Temple.

There’s still work to be done in a conference that could be up for grabs, but Temple looks like a different team than the one the left the floor in South Philly that night a little more than a month ago.

“Our message after that game was this shot will not define our season,” Temple head coach Adam Fisher said.

So far, the third-year head coach’s words have held up.

Temple welcomed guard Derrian Ford back Wednesday night after the Owls’ leading scorer sustained a concussion late in the Owls’ Dec. 30 win at Charlotte. They beat UTSA by 19 without him on Saturday, and there were times Wednesday night when it looked like they were trying to rediscover the offensive rhythm they had over the weekend when they moved the ball well and assisted on 18 of their 26 field goals. Ford shot just 3-of-11 from the floor in his return but went 10-for-12 from the free-throw line (all of it in the second half) to finish with 18 points.

Temple took its largest lead of the first half at 36-21 and carried it into the locker room at halftime. Griffiths was the best player on the floor in 17 first-half minutes, scoring 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting to go with five rebounds, three blocks, two assists, two steals and no turnovers. The Owls held the Pirates to 9-for-25 shooting, with Riley’s six points leading ECU.

Temple built an 18-point lead after halftime at 50-32 with 14:29 left to play after a Masiah Gilyard three, but ECU responded with a 23-10 run over a stretch of nearly 10 minutes to get within five at 60-55 with 4:44 left to play. The Pirates (5-10, 0-2 American Conference) never got any closer the rest of the way, and Griffiths hit one of his three second-half threes late in the shot clock with 3:21 left to play to put Temple ahead by 65-56.

Gavin Griffiths scores two of his 24 points Wednesday night against East Carolina. (Don Otto)

Griffiths was equally sharp in both halves and shot 4-for-7 overall and a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc in 18 second-half minutes. His ability to play some of his best basketball in the second half has been a season-long trend.

As @RayDunne975 pointed out on the broadcast, presumably after having to explain to Fran Dunphy what 'GGs in the chat' meant, Gavin Griffiths has been an excellent 2nd half shooter this year. Griffiths has made 51.2% of his 2h 3'S this season compared to just 30.2% of his 1H 3's. — Kyle Gauss (@kylegauss) January 8, 2026

“I think just during halftime you can really see what the coverages are like,” Griffiths said when asked about his knack for second-half shooting. “Like, today was a switch team, so you can go into halftime and decide how you’re going to approach the second half a little bit.”

The 6-foot-7 Griffiths signed with Rutgers’ 2023 class as the second-highest rated recruit in the program’s history. He averaged 5.8 points and 17.8 minutes per game for the Scarlet Knights as a freshman before transferring to Nebraska as a sophomore, where his scoring and playing time dipped to the tune of 2.1 points and 8.4 minutes per game.

Now he’s broken out under Fisher, who recruited him as a Penn State assistant, averaging 12 points per game, including 20 over the last three games while shooting 50% (14-28) from three.

“The player that you guys are seeing is what we expected,” Fisher said, referencing the time he spent recruiting Griffiths out of Connecticut’s Kingswood-Oxford School. “And I think sometimes it’s opportunity, it’s fit. And look, I’ve said this and I’ll say it again — I’m the third best college coach he’s played for. So when you have a chance to learn under (Rutgers head coach) Steve Pikiell and (Nebraska head coach) Fred Hoiberg, whether you’re playing or not, that’s a basketball 101, right? You’re getting so much info from those guys, and you’re going up against amazing players. So I think it’s a great credit to him that he was getting better. We just maybe didn’t see the results on the court, but he averaged like 17 minutes a game as a freshman at Rutgers, but it’s a great credit to him. He stays with it. He works on his craft. He watches film. He’s got a really high IQ.

“He’ll text me. He’s watching college basketball games. ‘Hey, Coach, you see the end of this?’ When you love it, and he loves it, he loves to work on his game. He loves being with his teammates. You’re starting to see him come out of his shell. And again, I think it’s confidence. … Our guys believe in him. And I think when you have that belief in your locker room, that the 15 guys believe, sky’s the limit.”

Putbacks

ECU, which had a week to prepare for Wednesday night’s game, got 19 points and nine rebounds from 6-10 big man Giovanni Emejuru and 10 points on 5-for-5 shooting from sophomore forward Eli DeLaurier. The Pirates shot 63% in the second half and 50% for the game after their slow start and hit 7 of their last 9 shots before coming up short.

Beyond Griffiths’ 24 points and Ford’s 18, point guard Jordan Mason was the only other Temple player to reach double-figure scoring at 11 points, with four coming at the line. ECU held Aiden Tobiason to a season-low four points on 1-for-4 shooting.

Fisher said he would let reporters know next week if guard AJ Smith will return to play again this season. The Charleston transfer has not played since Temple’s Dec. 1 loss at Villanova as he navigates a shoulder injury. He also did not have an update on the status of South Alabama guard CJ Hines, whose eligibility has been under review by the NCAA pertaining to his time with the Hornets last season.

Listen to Wednesday’s postgame interview with Adam Fisher, Derrian Ford and Gavin Griffiths here.