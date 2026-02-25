Temple set to kick off spring practice March 10

Temple announced its spring practice schedule Tuesday, with the Owls’ first session set for Tuesday, March 10 at Chodoff Field, and the annual Cherry and White game penciled in for Saturday, April 11, at 2 p.m.

Spring drills will offer a look at 44 new players on the 109-player roster. Among those 44 newcomers are four players – Penn State transfer Jaxon Smolik, Washington State transfer Ajani Sheppard, and freshmen Brody Norman and Brady Palmer – who will be vying to replace Evan Simon at quarterback.

In an American Conference that experienced six head coaching changes and saw the loss of several players to the transfer portal, Temple experienced a remarkably stable offseason. The spring roster includes 65 returning players and the return of second-year head coach K.C. Keeler and all his position coaches, each of whom will be made available to the media. Keeler will speak after the team’s first spring practice, with offensive coordinator Tyler Walker and defensive coordinator Brian L. Smith to follow on Thursday, March 12 and Saturday, March 14.

While Walker will once again conduct an open competition for the quarterback spot, he will benefit from the return of four of his five starters on the offensive line in left tackle Giakoby Hills, left guard Eric King, center Grayson Mainsand right guard Jackson Pruitt, as well as backup swing tackles Luke Watson and Kevin Terry. Walker and offensive line coach Al Johnson will also get a closer look at transfer portal additions in John Stone at guard or center and Ranson McDermott at tackle.

And on defense, Smith has some new edge rushers to work with in Lafayette transfer Jaylon Joseph and Sam Houston State transfer JaMair Diaz and more new faces in the secondary at safety in Penn State transfer Kolin Dinkins and Garden City Community College transfer Josiah Jackson and Iowa Western Community College transfer Asa Locks at cornerback.