Temple survives Tulane in OT, advances to face No. 6 seed UTSA in American Conference tournament second round

After surrendering a seven-point lead in the last 40 seconds of regulation, Temple recovered to post an 86-77 overtime win over Tulane Tuesday afternoon in the first round of the American Conference women’s basketball tournament at Birmingham’s Legacy Arena.

Thanks to 31 points and eight threes from guard Kaylah Turner and a double-double of 14 points and 15 rebounds from Saniyah Craig, head coach Diane Richardson’s seventh-seeded Owls will advance to take on No. 6 seed UTSA Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Tristen Taylor knocked down all 10 of her free throws on a day in which she shot just 2-of-14 from the floor to finish with 14 points, and forward Jaleesa Molina contributed 10 points and nine rebounds in 37 minutes.

Tulane scored the first four points of overtime on a pair of free throws and a jumper from Mecailin Marshall before Temple unwrapped an 11-0 run to take control of the game. The run featured back-to-back threes from Turner, a three-pointer from Savannah Curry (her only bucket of the game) and a Molina layup.

Temple won despite a 3-of-20 shooting start in the first quarter and 32.4% (23-for-71) shooting on the day. The Owls helped themselves with 24 fastbreak points and got 20 points off of 22 Tulane turnovers.