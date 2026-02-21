Temple to face a surging Wichita State team Saturday

The three-game losing streak that has dropped Temple into a four-way tie for fifth place in the American Conference started 10 days ago.

Putting an end to it Saturday night at Wichita State (6 p.m., ESPN2) will not be easy.

The Shockers, currently tied for second in the league standings with Tulsa, bring a 17-10 overall record and a 9-5 conference mark to Koch Arena, where they have lost just twice in conference play. Wichita State’s 92-89, double-overtime win at Charlotte Wednesday night was its fifth victory in its last six games and seventh in its last line.

One of Temple’s biggest concerns Saturday will be Wichita State guard Kenyon Giles, who was at the heart of the Shockers’ win at ECU. He sent the game to overtime with a four-point play and then forced the second overtime period by swiping an inbounds pass and tying the game once again. His two free throws with 14 seconds left gave Wichita State its three-point winning margin and put him at 24 for the game.

A 5-foot-10 senior, Giles played his first two seasons at Radford before transferring into Wichita State after averaging 15.3 points per game at UNC Greensboro last season. At 18.8 points per game this season, Giles is tied for second in the American in scoring with Tulane’s Rowan Brumbaugh.

Karon Boyd, a 6-6, 225-pound East Tennessee State transfer, is averaging 11.1 points per game and contributed 13 points in 44 minutes at ECU Wednesday night, while redshirt freshman TJ Williams dropped a game- and career-high 27 points off the bench for the Shockers against the Pirates. After picking Wichita State over Iowa and Missouri coming out of Wichita Heights High School, the 6-5 Williams sustained a knee injury that led him to redshirt last season.

Wichita State and Temple are tied at second in the league in scoring defense, having allowed an average of 70.7 points per game. The Shockers lead the American in rebounding margin at 6.4 and average 14.6 offensive rebounds per game, the second-best number in the conference.

Beyond 6-10 starting center Emmanuel Okorafor (5.9 points, 4.9 rebounds per game) and 7-2 backup big man Will Berg (8.9 ppg., 8.2 rpg.), Temple will see a familiar face in Wichita State’s frontcourt in sophomore forward Dillon Battie, who spent last season with the Owls. He has averaged 9.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game since entering the starting lineup following Jaret Valencia’s season-ending injury in December.

For Temple, a bounceback game from wing guard Gavin Griffiths could go a long way toward ending the Owls’ three-game skid. The 6-7 Nebraska transfer has battled a nagging calf injury through much of the season – one that forced him to miss Temple’s Jan. 28 overtime loss to Charlotte – and a recent illness, and he hasn’t scored in double figures since getting 12 points in the Owls’ Jan. 21 win at Rice. After scoring a season-high 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting back on Jan. 7 in Temple’s win over ECU, Griffiths has averaged just 7.8 points and shot 30.4%, including just 17.7% (11-of-62) from three-point range, over his last nine games.

“He’s gotta figure it out, right?” Temple head coach Adam Fisher said Wednesday night when asked about Griffiths. “We believe in him. He works on his craft. He’s in here extra every single day besides practice. He’s gonna make shots. He’s a really good player and we need him to make shots, and he will.”