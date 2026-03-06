Temple's 89-60 rout of Tulane sheds six-game losing streak and secures American Conference tournament berth

PHILADELPHIA – Temple needed this.

After falling from a second-place tie in the league standings all the way to 10th thanks to a six-game losing streak that began to leave doubt about whether they would qualify for the American Conference tournament, the Owls exorcised some demons Thursday night at the Liacouras Center.

And they did it against the team that set them on the wrong path 22 days ago.

Aiden Tobiason’s game-high 21 points paced five Temple players in double figures as the Owls uncorked an 89-60 rout of Tulane that clinched their spot in next week’s conference tournament in Birmingham.

The 29-point margin of victory was Temple’s largest since a 28-point win over St. Francis back on Dec. 14 and their biggest conference blowout since a 28-point rout of South Florida almost four years ago to the day.

In fact, it was the Owls’ largest margin of victory ever over an American Conference opponent.

This was Temple's biggest win ever over an American Conference foe and its most lopsided win over any conference foe since a 39-point win over St. Bonaventure on 2/7/2007. — Kyle Gauss (@kylegauss) March 6, 2026

Temple has one regular-season game remaining Sunday at second-place Tulsa, and the Owls can do no better than the eighth seed in Birmingham, which means they’re looking at the daunting challenge of winning five games in as many days if they want to claim the conference crown and the program’s first NCAA Tournament berth in seven years.

The odds of winning the whole thing next week didn’t have to be this tough, considering where the team was a month ago. But for now, Thursday night was a start. Temple (16-14 overall, 8-9 American Athletic Conference) just needed to shed the ugliness of the six-game losing streak and simply feel good about itself again.

The Owls shot 53% (31-for-58), including 13-of-26 from three-point range, outrebounded Tulane by 41-23, and held the Green Wave to 38% shooting (21-of-56). Temple entered halftime up eight and put the game away quickly by opening the second half on a 10-0 run.

Third-year head coach Adam Fisher said the biggest thing he was hoping for coming out of halftime was just to get a stop. His team gave him four during the decisive run that broke the game wide open.

“We harped on the first possession, you got to get a stop, you got to get a stop. Then we got to string three stops in a row,” Fisher said. “That was something we have really emphasized, and the bench was going crazy. That’s what excites me. When you see the bench going crazy about your defense and things you talk about this late in the season, that was exciting to see.”

Temple head coach Adam Fisher celebrates during Thursday night’s win over Tulane. (Don Otto)

Exciting, yes, considering Temple’s 11-point loss at Tulane (17-13, 8-9) back on Feb. 11 started the whole messy losing streak. There were more than a few bad signs that night down in New Orleans. The Owls allowed the Green Wave to shoot better than 50% from the floor, and Fisher said his team missed 17 layups in the loss.

A three-point loss to North Texas and a five-point defeat to UAB followed, then a 12-point loss at Wichita State. After a four-point loss last Thursday at Florida Atlantic, Temple’s defense was porous at best in Sunday’s 80-74 loss to Rice, one of three teams in the league that will miss the conference tournament.

Thursday night, the Owls looked like their old selves again.

Gavin Griffiths’ 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting and 3-for-6 from three was an encouraging sign since he saw a 15-point drop-off in the Rice loss after getting 20 at FAU.

“We need him to shoot,” Derrian Ford, who contributed 16 points, five assists and four rebounds Thursday night, said of Griffiths. “I don’t think anyone on our team will question a shot that Gav takes, because we know the type of work he puts in, the type of shooter he is, the type of player he is and ultimately the type of person he is.”

Ford also had a hand in holding Rowan Brumbaugh, the conference’s third-leading scorer, to 5-for-13 shooting and 14 points, four below his average. He, Tobiason and Griffiths got a big lift from point guard Jordan Mason (15 points, five rebounds, four assists and no turnovers) and 10 points and four assists in 17 minutes from backup forward Babatunde Durodola in 17 minutes.

Fisher said after the game that it’s been “a long however many days.” If there are to be better days ahead, maybe it will start with a shot of confidence from Thursday night’s win.

A 24-6 Tulsa team that might grab the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament awaits Sunday.

Fisher said he wants his team’s focus to be locked in there and stay in that day-to-day process.

“We’ve been right there in four of [the losses during the six-game losing streak], right? And I think when you’re right there in so many close games and one-possession games, and with a minute to go or two, it’s you got to keep believing in what you’re doing,” Fisher said. “We talked about the stone cutter. You’ve got to keep hitting the stone. You’ve got to keep hitting the stone. Tonight, it broke. It wasn’t tonight. I think it was a culmination. And again, you obviously want the results to be different. But I thought for the most part, we learned from each game, and we got to keep getting better, and that was our goal, from last game to today. It’s our goal tomorrow, because we got a really tough opponent.

“I know we keep talking about the (conference) tournament, but Tulsa is a hell of a team with an unbelievable year. Eric Konkol has done an amazing job this year.”

Listen to Thursday night’s postgame press conference with Adam Fisher, Aiden Tobiason and Derrian Ford here.