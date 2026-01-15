Temple's comeback bid falls short in 55-53 loss at Memphis

On a night when it was grieving the loss of one of its coaches and had already missed 17 shots from long range, Temple still found itself with one last chance to tie or win the game at Memphis Wednesday night.

But a Jordan Mason miss off the back of the iron signaled the Owls’ 55-53 loss at FedExForum, one that put an end to Temple’s seven-game win streak, the program’s longest in 11 seasons.

Hours before the team was set to fly to Memphis Tuesday, Temple announced the sudden passing of assistant coach Bill Courtney, who was just 55 years old. The Owls still made the trip and nearly won despite shooting just 2-for-19 from three and 34% (18-of-53) overall from the floor.

Coming out of a timeout with 13.2 seconds left to play, Temple head coach Adam Fisher looked to have drawn up a play that was designed to get Gavin Griffiths free for a shot. That made sense, considering the wing guard was leading all scorers with 15 points and shooting 7-of-15 while the rest of his team had shot 11-for-38.

But when Zach Davis blanketed Griffiths and denied him the ball, Mason drove the lane and drifted to his left with enough space between himself and Memphis guard Dug McDaniel to get a clean look at a bucket that would have tied the game, but he missed long.

Temple fell to 11-6 overall and 3-1 in American Conference play while Memphis, the defending conference champion and preseason favorites to repeat, improved to 8-8 overall and 3-1 in league play. The Owls and Tigers now sit in an early, five-way tie for first place in the conference standings with Tulane, Florida Atlantic and South Florida.

Memphis played Wednesday night without its fifth-leading scorer and leading rebounder in guard Julius Thedford, and 7-foot-1 forward Aaron Bradshaw had four points and three points in 10 minutes before missing the rest of the game with a lower-leg injury. Temple wound up outrebounding Memphis by 41-35, but the Owls dug themselves an early hole and trailed by seven at halftime after shooting 8-for-30 overall and 1-for-13 from three in the first 20 minutes.

Memphis’ lead grew as large as 13 points at 45-32 with 12:25 to go on an Ashton Hardaway basket before Temple outscored the Tigers by 17-6 over a stretch of nearly seven minutes to cut the deficit to two a 51-49 on a pair of Derrian Ford free throws. Ford, who finished with 14 points, cut it to two again with 3:22 to go on a pull-up jumper, and a rim-rattling dunk by Griffiths on a decisive drive through the lane got Temple within two for a third time, this time with 40 seconds left.

Griffiths’ defense on Hardaway helped force a travel 27 seconds later and gave Temple that final shot at tying or winning the game.

Aiden Tobiason (10 points) was the only other Temple player to reach double-figure scoring, but he did so on 3-for-9 shooting from the floor, including 0-for-4 from three. Mason managed just five points on 2-of-9 shooting and committed a season-high five turnovers. The Owls lost despite holding McDaniel, Memphis’ leading scorer, to just five points – nine below his season average. Curtis Givens led the Tigers with 12 points, with eight coming in the second half, while Sincere Parker added 10 off the bench.

Guard Quante Berry started but scored just five points on 1-of-7 shooting in his first appearance against his former team.

Temple will return to action Sunday when it hosts FAU at noon in a game that will be televised on ESPNU.