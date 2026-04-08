Temple's defensive line will look different in 2026, and that could be a good thing

If there is one position on the Temple football roster that appears to have taken a complete 180 from where it was just a year ago at this time, it’s the Owls’ defensive line.

A year ago, the group consisted mostly of experienced veterans from a past regime, one wrapping up its first spring practice slate under new head coach K.C. Keeler, new defensive coordinator Brian L. Smith and new defensive line coach Cedric Calhoun.

The defensive line contributed to a Temple defense that ranked 10th in total defense, 11th in rushing defense, and 11th in sacks in the American Conference.

The hope this season is that a second consecutive season under the same staff, one that brought in a pair of Power Four transfers, a few midyear freshman enrollees and some Division II and JUCO additions, might yield better results.

“Last year, we just had got Coach Smith and Coach Calhoun,” said defensive tackle Joseph Auzenne following Tuesday’s practice. “So we weren’t really as familiar with the playbook. But I’d say this year, as far as the playbook, 1000% more understood. Everybody in the room knows what to do. It’s not a thing where it’s like the older guys knowing what to do and the young guys not knowing what to do. This year, I feel like playbook-wise, they’ve broken it down the best they could, and we’ve learned it as best we could, and we’re doing pretty good.”

There’s some evidence to support Auzenne’s claim. The defense has often looked ahead of the offense this spring in 12 practices, all of which have been open to the media, and Calhoun’s defensive line was part of a unit that held the offense to just one touchdown in this past Saturday’s scrimmage.

The Owls return only one rotational player from last year in Auzenne, who recorded 15 tackles in limited playing time. Cameron Jones also returns after recording just four tackles in 2025.

The two are the only returners who saw the field last year. As of now, they are both projected to start, although there are two more spring practices – Thursday’s workout and Saturday’s Cherry and White game – and a month of preseason camp that could yield a different depth chart. The defensive line rotation now includes some freshman midyear enrollees like Antwuan Rogers, Power Four transfers like Kaleb Artis (Penn State) and Quante Gillians (Syracuse) and a steadily-improving redshirt freshman like Troy Cunningham who could help turn that room into a net positive for Temple.

“I think as of today, I think we’re in a good place,” Calhoun said. “The summer is gonna be very critical. And I know (head strength and conditioning) Coach (Kevin) Schadt and the staff have an awesome program, and those guys will have the chance to get together. I’m very excited about it, because those guys have really come in the doors, and they really bought in, and they’re excited to be here, and they understand what we are trying to do. And it’s every day, our meetings and our walkthroughs, they’re very intentional on what they do on and off the field.”

Calhoun, along with Smith and Keeler, were also very intentional in casting a wide net to add to the defensive line.

Defensive tackle Kevin Hornbeak, a transfer from Division II Tiffin University, and defensive end Davier Bishop, who arrived from East Mississippi Community College, have both flashed at times throughout spring camp in the defensive line depth-chart battle.

Hornbeak has routinely joined Auzenne and Jones in the team’s first-team defensive lineup.

“I did a lot of research on him,” Calhoun said of Hornbeak, a former track and field standout. “He’s a shot put guy. He’s very explosive. He’s smart, and he used to play quarterback. So he’s not just a good athlete, but he’s very intelligent, and he loves ball.”

Bishop, on the other hand, has pushed Jones for first-team defensive end reps but still projects to slot into a defensive line rotation that could go as many as nine men deep at times this season.

The JUCO product, described as a pass-rush specialist by Calhoun, has been a presence this spring off the edge, working alongside redshirt sophomore Russell Sykes IV and Artis. Two other players, Memphis transfer Lamar Fairfax and Cunninham, have garnered unprompted shout outs from Calhoun and Keeler, respectively, and Auzenne weighed in on Cunningham after Tuesday’s practice.

“He’s a technician to start off with,” Auzenne said. “He’s young, but explosive, extremely strong. And I’d say as far as height, Troy’s height really does go to the ceiling. He’s the real deal right now. Not like waiting on him to be the real deal. He’s the real deal right now.”

Cunningham has seen time rotating in with first- and second-teamers but has spent most of his time in a third-team rotation with Fairfax and Gillians.

Fairfax, a graduate of Michigan’s Belleville High School who redshirted at Memphis last fall, drew praise from Calhoun following Tuesday’s practice. 2025

“He just keeps showing up on the tape, man,” Calhoun said of Fairfax. “ … He takes great angles, plays hard, he’s learning, and he’s young.”