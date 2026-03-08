Temple's rout of FAU locks Owls in for No. 7 seed in American Conference tournament

In a season that has seen more downs than ups, the Temple women’s basketball team can at least know it’s taking some momentum into this week’s American Conference tournament following an 84-56 rout of Florida Atlantic Saturday in the Owls’ regular-season finale.

The victory means Temple has locked down the league tournament’s No. 7 seed and will take on 10th-seeded Tulane Tuesday afternoon at Birmingham’s Legacy Arena. Tip-off time is set for 3 p.m. EST, and the game will stream on ESPN+. The Owls split the season series with the Green Wave, dropping a 71-58 loss at home back in January before posting a 67-65 overtime victory in New Orleans later in the month.

Temple, which improved to 14-16 overall record and an 8-10 mark in conference play, shot nearly 50% (30-for-61) from the floor Saturday against FAU (13-17, 7-11) and got a game- and career-high 16 points from reserve guard Kelian Cedano. The 5-foot-10 sophomore shot an efficient 7-for-11 from the floor and 2-of-4 from three-point range to go with six rebounds and two steals in 20 minutes. Fellow backup guard Brianna Mead chipped in 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting, and starters Savannah Curry and Saniyah Craig contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively, with Curry adding seven rebounds and a team-best four assists.

Sophomore forward Felicia Jacobs added a game-high nine rebounds off the bench as Temple thoroughly outrebounded FAU, 49-31. The collective effort came on a day in which leading scorer Kaylah Turner was a quiet 3-of-11 from the floor for eight points.

After falling behind early by 4-0 and then 7-4 to FAU, Temple went ahead 8-7 on a jumper by Curry and never trailed again. The Owls enjoyed a 21-9 lead after the first quarter and led 38-24 at halftime.

The task ahead for head coach Diane Richardson’s team remains a daunting one. Temple will have to win five games in as many days in Birmingham if it wants to win the American Conference tournament and claim the program’s first NCAA Tournament berth since 2017. If the Owls beat Tulane Tuesday, they would take on No. 6 seed UTSA Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Temple dropped both of its conference games – by three at home and by nine on the road – to UTSA, which just put together a 61-52 upset of Rice Saturday, ending the Owls’ 22-game win streak.