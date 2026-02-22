Temple's slide continues in 69-57 loss at Wichita State

Temple got 18 points from Aiden Tobiason, 15 from Derrian Ford and little else from the rest of the team in a 69-57 loss at Wichita State Saturday night, the Owls’ fourth in a row as their descent into the lower half of the American Conference standings continues.

Two weeks ago, the Owls were a team within reach of first place in the league.

Two weeks later, they’re a team that might be scrapping and clawing to advance to the conference tournament in Birmingham next month if this current slide continues.

With Saturday night’s loss, one that saw Temple shoot just 36.4% (20-of-55), get outrebounded by 39-28 and trail by as many as 18 points in the second half, the Owls dropped to 15-12 overall and 7-7 in the American. They’re currently in a tie for eighth place with Florida Atlantic, although those Owls would hold a tiebreaker over Temple since they won at the Liacouras Center back on Jan. 18.

As of Saturday night, Temple sits just a game ahead of 10th-place North Texas and 1½ games ahead of 11th-place Rice. Only the top 10 teams in the league standings will advance to the conference tournament this season.

Temple grabbed an early 14-9 lead thanks to five straight points from Ford, but the Owl later fell behind on a bucket by Wichita State forward Emmanuel Okorafor at the 3:14 mark of the first half and never led again. Okorafor posted a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds, and the Owls had no answers defensively for guard Kenyon Giles, who scored 18 of his game-high 27 points in the second half. Giles, the American’s second-leading scorer, shot 6-for-7 overall and 4-of-5 from three in the second half alone.

Sophomore forward Dillon Battie, who started his college career at Temple last season, started again for Wichita State but was largely ineffective in 14 minutes. He missed his only shot and committed two fouls and three turnovers.

Although Tobiason and Ford teamed up for 33 points, they shot a combined 10-for-28 in the process, and starting point guard Jordan Mason scored eight points on 4-of-13 shooting to go with two rebounds, two assists and two turnovers. Temple managed just five assists on its 20 field goals.

Wichita State shot 50% (10-for-20) in the second half and never led by less than double-digits for the last 12:42 of the game despite going without a field goal for the last five minutes of the second half.

Temple has four days to regroup before its rematch with FAU on the road Thursday night in Boca Raton.