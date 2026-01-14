The Scoop: S11, E 23 - Temple heads to Memphis with heavy hearts

Adam Fisher’s men’s basketball team could win its eighth game in a row Wednesday night at Memphis, but the Owls will do so with heavy hearts as they mourn the sudden passing of assistant coach Bill Courtney. We paid tribute to Courtney, along with our late former staff member Matt Vender, on this week’s podcast, and assistant coach Bobby Jordan joined us on the pod to talk about the Owls’ seven-game winning streak and offer an advance look at Memphis

And on the football front, we’ll get you caught up on a flurry of portal additions as well.

0:00 – 15:35: Remembering Bill Courtney and Matt Vender

15:35 – 26:36: Temple found its portal quarterbacks in Jaxon Smolik and Ajani Sheppard

26:36 – 31:48: Penn State transfers and offensive line help among Owls’ portal additions

31:48 – 48:43: Temple assistant coach Bobby Jordan talks Owls’ winning streak, Memphis

48:43 – 55:55: What a road win at Memphis would mean for Temple

55:55 – 1:04:58: Diane Richardson says her team is playing ‘piss-poor’ basketball

Mailbag: 1:04:58 – end