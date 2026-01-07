The Scoop: S11, E22 - Keeping up with Temple's portal prospects

Things are starting to pick up in the transfer portal for Temple as the Owls look for a quarterback and depth at several other positions on the roster. We’ll get you caught up on some of the latest developments and tell fans why they shouldn’t panic about some of the team’s early swings and misses.

Meanwhile, the Temple men’s basketball team has won six games in a row, and Owls point guard Jordan Mason has been a major catalyst during that stretch. You’ll hear Temple head coach Adam Fisher talk about why Mason has been such an asset to the team, and you’ll hear plenty of questions answered in a very full mailbag on this week’s podcast, brought to you by Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Laywers.

Intro: 0:00 – 9:33

Why you should temper your Temple portal panic: 9:33 – 19:40

A Jordan Mason appreciation segment: 19:40 – 22:58

What can we expect from the Owls’ 6-game win streak?: 22:58 – 35:42

Diane Richardson’s Owls start conference play with a loss: 35:42 – 44:50

Mailbag: 44:50 – end