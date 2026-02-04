The Scoop: S11, E26 - Aiden Tobiason honors Bill Courtney, talks about Owls' American Conference title chances

Temple guard Aiden Tobiason joined us on the show this week to talk about the Owls’ win over South Florida Saturday night and why he thinks the team has as good a chance as anyone to win March’s American Conference tournament in Birmingham. And in the mailbag, Ryan Mack casually told about his connection to a three-time Grammy Award winner and one of the greatest artists ever to come out of Philadelphia.

Intro: 0:00 – 14:03

Aiden Tobiason joins the show: 14:03 – 31:13

Temple beats USF to stay in second place: 31:13 – 38:40

The Owls have a road test ahead at ECU: 38:40 – 41:26

Temple’s women’s team grabs a road OT win at Tulane: 41:26 – 43:36

Diane Richardson “Can’t Retire From This”: 43:36 – 46:16

Mailbag: 46:16 – 56:54

The moment Ryan told John and Kyle that Jill Scott is his godmother: 56:54