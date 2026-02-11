The Scoop: S11, E27 - Counting the reasons why Temple could win the American Conference

We’ll tell you why it’s not irrational to think Adam Fisher’s Temple men’s basketball team could win the American Conference tournament next month in Birmingham and land the Owls’ first NCAA Tournament berth in seven years. And this week’s mailbag includes a special appearance by Baltimore Sun Ravens reporter and OwlScoop alumnus Sam Cohn, who talked to us about covering former Owl and current Ravens practice squad player Keith Kirkwood and life in the Charm City.

Intro: 0:00 – 9:56

Reasons why Temple will – or will not – go to the NCAA Tournament: 9:56 – 21:48

Can the Owls hold off Tulane and Rowan Brumbaugh?: 21:48 – 25:35

Dissecting Temple women’s hoops struggles: 25:35 – 30:35

Kyle floats an interesting scheduling idea in the mailbag: 30:35 – 44:35

Sam Cohn drops by: 44:35 – end