The Scoop: S11, E28 - Shaun Bradley joins the show

After injuries cut his NFL career short, former Temple star Shaun Bradley announced his retirement last Friday. He joined us on The Scoop this week to talk about how he found peace with his decision and shared memories of his time as a single-digit linebacker with the Owls, becoming a 2020 sixth-round pick of his hometown Philadelphia Eagles, and what it meant play alongside guys like Darius Slay, Zach Baun, Fletcher Cox and Jason Kelce. Bradley shared a story about the exact moment he said he knew Jalen Hurts was destined to be the Eagles’s starting quarterback, and he explained why he feels the criticism of Hurts and his former head coach Nick Sirianni is often unwarranted.

In addition to our interview with Bradley, we’ll talk to you about the Temple men’s basketball team’s missed opportunities in American Conference play and what the Owls must do to beat UAB at home Wednesday.

0:00 – 3:21: Intro

3:21 – 1:11:56: Shaun Bradley talks about his Temple and Eagles career

1:11:56 – 1:26:16: Temple men’s hoops falls to fourth place with UAB ahead

1:26:16 – end: Mailbag