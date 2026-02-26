The Scoop: S11, E29 - Temple recruit Derrick Morton-Rivera is a Philly Catholic League champ again

Temple has one of the city’s top players headed its way in the 2026 class in Father Judge High School guard Derrick Morton-Rivera, who spoke with OwlScoop this week about leading the Crusaders to their second consecutive Philadelphia Catholic League championship and what he sees ahead for his college career on North Broad Street. With spring football practice set to kick off March 10, it’s time to start talking about some players who will be carving out important roles for the Owls in the second season of the K.C. Keeler era. And in case you’ve missed it, Bonnie Rosen’s Temple women’s lacrosse team is 6-0 after beating No. 17 Penn Wednesday.

Intro: 0:00 – 7:25

Derrick Morton-Rivera talks Temple: 7:25 – 12:19

Can the Owls halt their 4-game losing streak at FAU?: 12:19 – 20:31

Diane Richardson’s squad takes on Rice: 20:31 – 22:39

Players we’ll be talking about during spring football: 22:39 – 28:58

Temple’s undefeated women’s lacrosse team takes on No. 17 Penn: 28:58 – 31:47

Paying tribute to the late Tre Johnson: 31:47 – 32:42

Mailbag: 32:42 – 50:00

*Editor’s note: This week’s episode was recorded before the Temple women’s basketball team lost to Rice and before the Owls’ lacrosse team won at Penn.