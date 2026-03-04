The Scoop: S11, E30 - Colin Thompson's football career takes him to the UFL's Orlando Storm

Colin Thompson’s football career has now taken him to the United Football League’s Orlando Storm, where he will serve as the team’s offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. The former Temple and NFL tight end joined us on The Scoop this week to talk about how he landed with the Storm, what he learned along the way from coaches like Joe Brady and Will Muschamp, what he saw from working this past season as an offensive assistant at Navy and why he thinks Temple is headed in the right direction under K.C. Keeler.

And yes, we got to most of your mailbag questions about a Temple men’s basketball team that is reeling and on a six-game losing streak heading into Thursday night’s game against Tulane.

Intro: 0:00 – 2:05

Colin Thompson talks about his latest career stop in the UFL: 2:05 – 41:12

Can Adam Fisher’s team end its six-game losing streak?: 41:12 – 46:57

Mailbag: 46:57 – end