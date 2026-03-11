The Scoop: S11, E31 - Conference tournament hoops and spring football collide

Diane Richardson’s Temple women’s basketball team has already won a game in the American Conference tournament in Birmingham while Adam Fisher’s men’s team prepares to play Wednesday night. And beyond the news in Birmingham, we’ll bring you updates and audio from Temple football’s first spring practice, as well as the answers to your mailbag questions. Former Temple offensive lineman Drew Peterson joined us on The Scoop as well to pay tribute to his former teammate and close friend, Tre’ Johnson, who passed away last month.

Intro: 0:00 – 3:10

Women’s hoops beats Tulane in OT, moves on to play UTSA: 3:10 – 13:33

Can Adam Fisher’s team make a run in Birmingham?: 13:33 – 26:53

Early spring football impressions: 26:53 – 32:25

Drew Peterson pays tribute to Tre’ Johnson: 32:25 – 38:02

Mailbag: 38:02 – end