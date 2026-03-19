The Scoop: S11, E31 - The portal is coming

After early conference tournament exits in Birmingham last week, what’s next for Diane Richardson’s and Adam Fisher’s Temple basketball teams? We broke down the rosters and took some early educated guesses about what’s to come in the transfer portal. You’ll also hear from Temple football coach K.C. Keeler and quarterbacks Jaxon Smolik and Ajani Sheppard as our spring football coverage continues, and Andrew Hope, a Philadelphia attorney at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, joined us to talk about the ongoing legal issues in college athletics and what congressional reform could look like in the future.

Intro: 0:00 – 2:57

What’s next for the Temple basketball squads?: 2:57 – 19:12

Spring football sound from K.C. Keeler, Jaxon Smolik and Ajani Sheppard: 19:12 – 26:19

Andrew Hope: 26:19 – 1:05:06

Mailbag: 1:05:06 – end