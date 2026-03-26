The Scoop: S11, E32 - How QB decisions are made

K.C. Keeler talked this week about how and when the staff might select a starting quarterback, and placekicker Carl Hardin spoke about his approach to the position as he enters his second season as the starter.

Is Peter Clarke more likely to catch 50 passes than Keveun Mason is to rush for 700 yards this season? That’s one of five ‘this or that?’ scenarios we threw at the staff on this week’s podcast, brought to you each week by Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers.

Intro: 0:00 – 6:50

More on the Jaxon Smolik-Ajani Sheppard QB battle: 6:50 – 16:36

Special teams report and Carl Hardin interview: 16:36 – 24:26

A Temple football and hoops version of ‘This or that?’: 24:26 – 57:18

Mailbag: 57:18 – end