The Scoop: S11, E34 - The portal is here

The NCAA’s two-week transfer portal window opened Tuesday, and we’ll tell you on this week’s podcast who’s staying with and who’s leaving Adam Fisher’s Temple men’s basketball program. And although he was one of three Temple players to enter the portal early this week, Aiden Tobiason reached out to us during the show to tell us why he’s still open to coming back to North Broad Street for his junior season. On the football front, we’ll tell you what to watch for this Saturday at Chodoff Field in the Owls’ annual Cherry and White game.

Intro: 0:00 – 8:30

Transfer portal tidbits: 8:30 – 14:54

Aiden Tobiason tells OwlScoop he’s open to returning: 14:54 – 19:24

Who is coming back to Adam Fisher’s roster?: 19:24 – 26:39

A few names to watch in the portal: 26:39 – 29:44

Some definitive conclusions and remaining spring football questions: 29:44 – 38:15

Mailbag: 38:15 – end