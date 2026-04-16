The Scoop: S11, E35 - Putting a Cherry on top of the spring game

Jaxon Smolik looked as sharp as he has all spring, throwing three touchdown passes and completing 19 of his 23 throws in last Saturday’s Cherry and White game. In addition to our post-spring position group analysis, you’ll hear part of Temple football general manager Clayton Barnes’ interview with reporters that lent more insight into how the Owls have constructed and developed their roster, and you’ll also hear more about Adam Fisher’s new assistant coach and the latest men’s and women’s hoops transfer portal developments, along with answers to your mailbag questions.

Intro: 0:00 – 5:02

Cherry and White game wrap-up: 5:02 – 21:55

Clayton Barnes dissects Temple’s offensive and defensive lines: 21:55 – 24:55

Adam Fisher hosts a portal visitor, adds an assistant coach: 24:55 – 31:57

Diane Richardson adds Philly’s all-time leading high school scorer: 31:57 – 36:10

Mailbag: 36:10 – end