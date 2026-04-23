The Scoop: S11, E36 - Owls land a sure shot in Dez White

Temple picked up its first 2026 transfer portal addition with the signing of former Oregon State guard Dez White. You’ll hear part of our interview with him on this week’s podcast, along with a closer look at the Owls’ roster reconstruction and what the addition of HBCU All-American Taliyah Logwood means for Diane Richardson’s women’s team.

Intro: 0:00 – 2:55

A reset on the Temple men’s basketball roster: 2:55 – 5:05

Dez White talks about choosing the Owls: 5:05 – 24:17

Diane Richardson lands an HBCU All-American: 24:17 – 30:50

Mailbag:30:48 – end