The Scoop: S11, E37 - Two more portal additions are on the board

Division II All-American Dallis Dillard, one of Temple’s two newest portal additions, joined us on the pod this week to talk about why he chose the Owls and what he can bring to yet another revamped Temple men’s basketball roster. We also discussed the addition of former UTSA forward Baboucarr Njie, a player who dropped a career-high 25 points on the Owls earlier this season, and we’ll tell you why NCAA Tournament expansion is a bad idea and why Bonnie Rosen’s Temple women’s lacrosse team could upset top-seeded USF in the American Conference tournament Thursday. And on the football front, four Temple players are getting NFL opportunities as undrafted rookie free agents. We looked at their chances of latching on to a pro roster and got to all of your mailbag questions, too.

Intro: 0:00 – 4:10

Temple lands a D-II All-American: 4:10 – 23:42

Portal pickup Baboucarr Njie might remind you of a past Owls forward: 23:42 – 31:34

5-for-5 — What if Derrian Ford and Jordan Mason could have returned?: 31:34 – 37:14

Why we think NCAA Tournament expansion is not a good thing: 37:14 – 41:35

Which Temple football UDFA can make an NFL roster?: 41:35 – 48:02

Temple women’s lacrosse team returns to the conference tournament: 48:02 – 51:12

Mailbag: 51:12 – end

*Timestamps are approximate due to advertisements.