The Scoop: S11, E38 - Marsh Madness

USC transfer point guard Jordan Marsh gave Temple’s roster a big boost when he signed with the Owls this week. Marsh is one of four portal players – along with Deuce Drake, Cam Scott and Sir Isaac Herron – who have helped replenish Adam Fisher’s roster over the last seven days. We have you covered with scouting reports on each player on this week’s podcast, along with details about Pleasantville High School running back Ta’Kiesse Barnes, Temple’s first 2027 football verbal commitment.

Intro: 0:00 – 5:12

Three guards – AND A BIG – bolster the men’s hoops roster: 5:12 – 23:48

Ta’Kiesse Barnes is Temple football’s first 2027 commit: 23:48 – 29:33

Women’s lacrosse falls to USF in American Conference tournament: 29:33 – 30:28

Mailbag: 30:28 – end