The Scoop: S11, E39 - Why Temple commit Ta'kiesse Barnes chose the Owls

Pleasantville High School running back Ta’kiesse Barnes, Temple’s first football verbal commitment from the 2027 class, talked to us about why he chose the Owls, and we’ll give you a hint about who could be next when the program hosts official visitors in June. We talked about why College Football Playoff expansion sounds better in theory but not great in practice, and it looks like Adam Fisher and his Temple men’s basketball staff are going to need to be creative in adding more size to their roster. We also paid tribute to several of our past interns thanks to a mailbag question from one of our loyal listeners.

Intro: 0:00 – 10:10

Ta’kiesse Barnes talks Temple. Who’s next?: 10:10 – 14:10

Is College Football Playoff expansion a good thing?: 14:10 – 20:42

When is the next big addition coming to Adam Fisher’s roster?: 20:42 – 26:55

Mailbag (with Ryan’s dog Sasha making an appearance): 26:55 – end