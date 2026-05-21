The Scoop: S11, E40 - P.J. Walker joins the show

After a career that spanned stints in the NFL, XFL and the CFL, former Temple quarterback P.J. Walker announced his retirement earlier this month at the age of 31. The Owls’ all-time leading passer joined us on the podcast this week to reminisce about his time on North Broad Street with former head coach Matt Rhule, who later became his NFL head coach with the Carolina Panthers. Walker shared stories about the 2015 win over Penn State,the last-minute drive down at UCF that saved Temple’s season and vaulted the Owls to a 2016 American Conference championship, and the bonds he built with teammates like Jahad Thomas, Robby Anderson and Tyler Matakevich. And during his time with the Indianapolis Colts, Walker played for an offensive coordinator named Nick Sirianni.

How does Walker view the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning but oft-criticized head coach? Find out on this week’s episode of The Scoop.

Intro: 0:00 – 10:22

P.J. Walker joins The Scoop: 10:22 – 53:00

Football recruiting, roster updates: 53:00 – 55:02

Mailbag: 55:02 – end

* Timestamps are approximate due to advertisements.