The Scoop: S11, E41 - Edwin Suarez Jr. feels home at Temple

Edwin Suarez Jr. arrived eight years ago in Reading with a dream of playing basketball in America and not knowing the language. Now, after stops at Muhlenberg High School, Arizona Western Junior College and Weber State, the 6-foot-6, 205-pound forward has transferred to Temple with the hope of providing some defense and rebounding to Adam Fisher’s frontcourt. You’ll heart part of our interview with him on this week’s podcast, along with a way-too-early educated guess at the Owls’ starting five and a hint of what’s to come with Temple football’s June recruiting.



Intro: 0:00 – 5:28

Edwin Suarez Jr. explains why he signed with Temple: 5:28 – 16:46

Why fans shouldn’t overreact to the Cam Scott news: 16:46 – 21:42

Owls add 7-1 center Christian Beam: 21:42 – 25:49

June will bring more football verbals to Temple: 25:49 – 30:46

Mailbag: 30:46 – end

** Timestamps are approximate due to advertisements.

Front page photo courtesy of Robert Casey, Weber State Athletics.