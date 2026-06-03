The Scoop: S11, E42 - Tyler Matakevich talks about a 'Hall' of an honor

Tyler Matakevich told us he was “speechless” when he found out he was included on the 2027 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. The former Temple linebacker, consensus All-American and NFL veteran talked on this week’s show about what the honor meant to him and why he’s looking forward to coming back to watch the Owls take on Penn State this fall. You’ll also hear Temple men’s basketball coach Adam Fisher talk about why he was excited to land USC transfer Jordan Marsh out of the portal, and former OwlScoop staff reporter Declan Landis dropped in this week to reprise his role as a trivia czar and ace producer.

Intro: 0:00 – 12:55

Declan Landis reprises ‘On (or around) this date’: 12:55 – 17:39

Adam Fisher talks about reeling in Jordan Marsh: 17:39 – 21:47

Tyler Matakevich talks about making the CFB Hall of Fame ballot: 21:47 – 35:39

Mailbag: 35:39 – end