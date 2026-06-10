The Scoop: S11, E43 - Jordan Marsh knew he wanted to be at Temple

Last week on The Scoop, Temple head coach Adam Fisher talked about why he was excited to bring USC transfer Jordan Marsh to Temple. This week, you’ll hear from Marsh himself in our 1-on-1 interview with the rising senior point guard. After averaging 18.8 points per game at UNC Asheville two seasons ago, Marsh entered the portal and nearly committed to Temple after a visit with the Owls before USC swooped in at the last minute to sign him.

When Marsh hit the portal again, he said he didn’t need to think twice about where he wanted to go.

“I knew exactly where I wanted to be,” Marsh said of Temple.

In addition to hearing from Marsh, you’ll also hear from Keegan Gray-Wyckoff, one of three class of 2027 football players who have announced their verbal commitments to Temple over the past week, and there’s a lot more past, present and future football and hoops talk in the mailbag, too.

Intro: 0:00 – 2:19

The scoop on Temple’s three newest football verbals: 2:20 – 10:29

Jordan Marsh knew he would end up at Temple: 10:29 – 29:42

Mailbag: 29:42 – end

** Timestamps are approximate due to advertisements.