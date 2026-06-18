The Scoop: S11, E44 - Christian Beam's big opportunity

K.C. Keeler’s 2027 recruiting class is starting to round into shape after another successful official visit weekend, and we’ll get you caught up on the latest verbal commitments. And on the basketball front, you’ll hear our 1-on-1 interview with Christian Beam, the 7-foot-1 transfer center who just might give coach Adam Fisher the interior presence he’s been missing in his three previous seasons at Temple.

Intro: 0:00 – 9:45

Temple is up to 13 2027 football verbal commits: 9:45 – 13:45

Christian Beam joins the show: 13:45 – 36:52

Mailbag: 36:52 – end