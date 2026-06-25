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The Scoop: S11, E45 - Why Baboucarr Njie chose Temple

John DiCarlo@jdicarlo
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Baboucarr Njie
Baboucarr Njie joined the OwlScoop podcast on June 23 to talk about why he signed with Temple. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Temple literally got a courtside view of what Baboucarr Njie could do when the former UTSA wing guard dropped a career-high 25 points on the Owls back in January and added 10 rebounds for a double-double. And now that Njie has signed with Temple out of the transfer portal, head coach Adam Fisher and his staff can gameplan with the 6-foot-6, 185-pound junior instead of having to prepare to play against him. Njie joined us on The Scoop this week to talk about why he signed with Temple and why he believes his versatility, athleticism and shot-blocking ability will be an asset for the Owls this season. 

We also have more Temple football recruiting updates for you and will tell you why Peter Clarke should be considered one of the best tight ends in the program’s history. 

Intro: 0:00 – 3:28

Temple loses one, gains two more football commits:  3:28 – 7:36

EA Sports thinks Peter Clarke is pretty good: 7:36 – 10:47

Baboucarr Njie joins The Scoop: 10:47 – 35:09

Mailbag: 35:09 – end 

*Timestamps are approximate due to advertisements. 

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