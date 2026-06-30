The Scoop: S11, E46 - Deuce Drake is ready to bounce back at Temple

Temple’s backcourt is comprised of two point guards head coach Adam Fisher and his staff nearly got prior to last season before circling back and landing them this time around. Former USC guard Jordan Marsh, who joined us earlier this month on The Scoop, is one of them.

The other, former Indiana point guard Deuce Drake, sat down for an interview with us this week to talk about his well-traveled basketball journey that has taken him from Michigan’s Ferndale High School through four college stops and finally to North Broad Street, where he is healthy again after the turf-toe and stress fracture injuries that kept him off the court last season in the Big Ten.

Drake averaged 11.1 points per game and shot nearly 40% from three-point range two seasons ago at Drexel and believes he can surpass those numbers this season en route to having Temple playing meaningful games in March.

Intro: 0:00 – 3:28

Deuce Drake interview: 3:28 – end