The Scoop: S11, E47 - Diane Richardson breaks down Temple's roster reset

Temple women’s basketball coach Diane Richardson joined us on The Scoop this week for a deep dive into a roster that includes an even mix of six returnees and six newcomers as the Owls head into the 2026-27 season. Why did Kaylah Turner, Tristen Taylor and Saniyah Craig decide to come back? What could the additions of players like Penn State transfer Shayla Smith and JUCO All-American Myla Benton mean to the Owls’ depth? How is forward Anastasia Bulanova recovering from the knee injury that kept her out last season? Richardson answered all those questions – and many more – on this week’s podcast, including some tidbits about future nonconference schedules that may or may not include Dawn Staley and South Carolina.

We’ll also tell you why you shouldn’t be worried about three recent Temple football decommits, provide some context about the return of men’s hoops center Mohamed Keita, and tell you how head coach Adam Fisher might look to use his last roster spot.

Intro: 0:00 – 4:57

Diane Richardson talks about revamping her roster: 4:47 – 33:44

Mohamed Keita is back: 33:44 – 37:06

Why the football flips aren’t cause for alarm: 37:06 – 47:51

Mailbag: 47:51 – end