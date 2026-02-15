Turnovers and missed free throws trip up Temple in 65-62 loss to North Texas

PHILADELPHIA – Given the erratic, wide-open nature of this season’s American Athletic Conference, Temple might look back at the last five days as a missed opportunity.

Eight misfired free throws and 16 turnovers doomed the Owls in a 65-62 loss to North Texas Sunday at the Liacouras Center, a game Temple led by 12 in the second half before coming unglued over the last 14 minutes.

The Owls started the day tied for second place in the conference standings with Charlotte, which lost Sunday to a UTSA team that previously gone winless in league play. Temple, instead of grabbing sole possession of second place, now heads into the week in a three-way tie for fourth after dropping to 7-5 in the American and 15-10 overall.

Third-year head coach Adam Fisher postgame press conference did not include any players.

“Casual,” Fisher said of his team’s second-half effort. “We were casual. They create 16 turnovers a game, which is double (the average) of what we commit. We’ve got to be able to inbound a basketball, and we work on it. We’ve got to be able to execute a baseline out of bounds and not give it up. We’ve got to be able to catch the ball on a half court and do those things.”

But Temple did not, and that was a big part of the problem. Although North Texas (15-11, 6-7) sits in sixth place in the league standings and trails eight other teams behind first place South Florida, the Mean Green came to North Broad Street Sunday with the conference’s top defense and used it to win on a day when they shot 39% (24-of-62) from the floor and hit just two three-pointers all day.

In the most damaging stat of the day, North Texas scored 22 points off Temple’s 16 turnovers.

After losing Wednesday at Tulane to a Green Wave team that had not won at home in more than a month, Fisher said he had a “heart-to-heart” conversation with his team and “a long couple practices” leading up to Sunday.

Nothing North Texas threw at his team should have come as a surprise to his players, Fisher said.

“Poise versus their pressure,” Fisher said. “They’ve heard that since the second we got off the plane [from] Tulane.”

Instead of being poised, Temple committed eight turnovers apiece in each half and shot just 9-of-17 from the free throw line. They only missed twice in the second half, but one came when Derrian Ford missed the front end of a one-and-one with 5:19 to go and the Owls trailing by four, and the other came when Masiah Gilyard couldn’t complete a three-point play that would have tied the game at 55 a little more than a minute later.

Gilyard otherwise played one of his better games of the season, giving the Owls 16 points in 30 minutes off the bench on 6-for-12 shooting and 4-of-8 from three. Ford led all scorers with 20 points but also coughed up a team-high four turnovers and missed three foul shots.

Despite the turnovers and missed foul shots, Temple had a chance to send the game to overtime when Gavin Griffiths got a relatively clean look at a three from the right corner but missed with two seconds to go, and the deadball rebound off the miss went to North Texas with .4 seconds left to seal the game.

Griffiths reentered the starting lineup Sunday after battling an illness earlier in the week but shot 1-for-10 from the floor and 0-for-7 from three. The 6-foot-7 junior grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, but his shooting struggles have continued since late January. Griffiths has shot just 16% (7-for-43) over the last five games and hasn’t shot better than 50% from the floor since a 9-for-16, 24-point effort in Temple’s Jan. 7 win over East Carolina.

After scoring just eight points in the first 12 minutes of the first half, Temple took a 28-22 lead into the break at halftime, thanks largely in part to an 11-0 run over a stretch of more than four minutes that turned a 15-13 deficit into a 24-15 lead. Gilyard hit consecutive threes from the left corner during the run, and Aiden Tobiason had nine first-half points on 3-of-6 shooting four days after going 1-for-12 in the Owls’ loss at Tulane Wednesday night.

Temple jumped out to a 40-28 lead at the 14:42 mark of the second half after a Ford layup before North Texas used a 15-0 run to grab a 43-40 lead in an ugly stretch of basketball that included six Owls turnovers – three from Ford, two from forward Jamai Felt and one from Tobiason, whom North Texas held to just one shot – a made three – in the second half.

Tobiason’s three temporarily stopped North Texas’ momentum from that run and put Temple ahead by 45-43 with 8:33 to go. The Owls’ last lead of the day came on Griffiths’ only field goal, a putback that put Temple ahead by 56-55 with 2:56 remaining. Mean Green guard David Terrell Jr.’s only field of the day bumped North Texas back ahead for good 18 seconds later, and two Terrell foul shots with 16.2 seconds to play pushed the Mean Green out to their three-point lead before Griffiths’ missed three on Temple’s last possession.

North Texas forward Dylan Arnett scored eight of his team-high 14 points in the second half and made all four of his field goals after halftime, while freshman guard EJ Horton got 10 of his 12 points in the second half.

South Florida, a team Temple beat 16 days ago, sits atop the American Conference standings at 10-3 in league play, but the Owls are still within reach of finishing in first or second place with six regular-season games left, which would send them right to the conference tournament semifinals in Birmingham.

But Fisher said and his players don’t allow themselves to think that far ahead.

“Don’t give a crap,” Fisher said. “We’re just trying to get better. That’s it. That’s our only goal. Nobody in this league is getting an at-large (bid to the NCAA Tournament). It is about getting better, getting better, getting better, getting better each game. That’s our only focus.”

When asked about a reporter’s observation that he seemed as disappointed as he’s been all season with his team’s response, Fisher said he thought his team battled better against North Texas than it had at Tulane, but the second-half lapse Sunday yielded the same result.

“At Tulane, it was a lot of the mental approach,” Fisher said. “There was a lot of things that we went over, and I think (assistant) Coach (Bobby) Jordan and the staff did a great job with that scout. And there was things that we reviewed that [Tulane] just did, and it’s like we had never watched the film.

“Today was a battle. We played hard. We did, but it’s that little lapse that we can’t … you cannot do it against a team like this. Can’t. I told these guys, we got 12, whatever it was, and there’s a time to celebrate. That’s not the time. The time to celebrate is in here. You’ve got to play a complete game, and I don’t think we played a complete game today.”

Temple will take the floor again Wednesday at home against UAB, which fell 55-54 to Tulane at home Sunday.

Putbacks: Adam Fisher said Temple point guard Jordan Mason, who had just five points and two assists in 20 minutes, was “extremely under the weather.”

“He gave as much as he could go,” Fisher said.

