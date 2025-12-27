Tyler Douglas enters transfer portal

Tyler Douglas, who served as Temple’s third string quarterback this past season, has decided to enter the transfer portal, OwlScoop has confirmed.

Douglas, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound redshirt sophomore, signed with Temple as part of the Owls’ 2022 recruiting class out of New Jersey’s Ocean Township High School, the same program that produced current Las Vegas Raiders quarterback and one-time Temple commit Kenny Pickett.

Douglas continued to work outside Temple with New Jersey-based quarterback coach Tony Racioppi, who played for current Owls head coach K.C. Keeler at Rowan, but that connection and the coaching change from Stan Drayton to Keeler ultimately did not prove to become a pathway for Douglas to move up Temple’s quarterback depth chart. Other than an occasional injury that moved Douglas up to the backup spot, he mostly remained third, working behind starter Evan Simon and backup Gevani McCoy this past season.

Douglas, who will depart Temple with 34 rushing yards on 16 carries to his name, never attempted a regular-season pass outside of spring ball or preseason camp, although Keeler and offensive coordinator Tyler Walker had one dialed up for him last month at Army. With Temple trying to scratch out a win on the road that would have made the program bowl-eligible, the Owls sent Douglas into the game and lined him up as a wide receiver. Simon threw the ball laterally to his right out to Douglas, but Army’s defense dropped Douglas for a one-yard loss before he could throw the ball to wideout Colin Chase, his intended target.

Douglas was involved in another tough missed opportunity on the road last season at UConn. With Simon out with an injury and backup Forrest Brock working through a wrist injury, Douglas played 12 snaps. The one that will be remembered most, unfortunately, was the one he fumbled at the UConn 1-yard line. Instead of pushing the ball across the goal line for what would have been the game-winning touchdown on a quarterback sneak, Douglas dropped the snap and UConn’s Jordan Wright scooped up the football and returned it 96 yards on the game’s final play to deal the Owls a gut-wrenching, 29-20 loss.

Douglas’ departure is not a surprise, considering he was once again facing an uphill battle for playing time once Keeler signed three quarterbacks last month during the NCAA’s early signing period in Lamar Best, Brody Norman and Brady Palmer, with Norman and Palmer set to enroll next month in time for spring ball. Temple has an offer out to Saginaw Valley State quarterback Mason McKenzie, one of the top available Division II quarterbacks in the transfer portal and is hoping to bring him in for a visit early next month as he also considers offers from programs like James Madison, Colorado State and Boston College.

Douglas’ departure leaves Temple with just two quarterbacks on the roster as of now in walk-on redshirt sophomore Patrick Keller and Camren Boykin, who is expected to return after not seeing any action as a true freshman this fall. He becomes the 21st player to enter the portal from the 2025 roster, although linebacker London Hall, edge rusher Tyrese Whitaker and defensive lineman Khalil Poteat are the only players from that list of departures with starting experience.