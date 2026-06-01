Tyler Matakevich is on the 2027 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

The National Football Foundation announced the 2027 College Football Hall of Fame ballot Monday, and Tyler Matakevich is one of the 80 former FBS players under consideration.

After coming to Temple as an unheralded linebacker recruit from Trumbull, Connecticut, Matakevich went on to a prolific four-year career on North Broad Street that culminated with consensus All-American honors. He earned the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year award, along with the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Chuck Bednarik Award as a senior in 2015.

Matakevich’s 493 career tackles still stand as a Temple program record, and he became the seventh FBS player to log at least 100 tackles in all four of his college seasons. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Matakevich in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and the Steel City was Matakevich’s home for the first four seasons of his NFL career before he played four more with the Buffalo Bills from 2020 to 2023.

Matakevich returned to Temple’s Edberg-Olson Hall back on March 19 to take in a spring practice and talk to several of the program’s players and coaches.

“While that was the first time we met face-to-face, I was very familiar with his history,” Temple head coach K.C. Keeler said Monday. “You can’t be part of the Temple Football program without being in awe of Tyler Matakevich’s career. He is as legendary as distinguished former Owls Paul Palmer, Wayne Hardin and Pop Warner – who are all members of the College Football Hall of Fame. He should be joining them soon.”

As Keeler noted, Matakevich would be just the second former Temple player to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame if he is selected. The next class will be announced in early 2027 and inducted during the NFF Annual Awards Dinner at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.