UAB uses Chance Westry's big second half to turn aside Temple, 76-71

PHILADELPHIA — Virtually every time Temple seemed poised to regain control of Wednesday night’s game against UAB, Chance Westry had an answer.

Westry, a former 4-star recruit, was a thorn in the Owls’ side all night. His 24 points, eight assists and unrelenting play down the stretch helped send Temple to a 76-71 loss at the Liacouras Center.

It wasn’t long ago that the Owls weren’t far off from first place in the American Conference standings. A win over the weekend would have given them sole possession of second place.

Instead, after its third straight loss, Temple has fallen to 15-11 overall, 7-6 in league play and into a sixth-place tie with Charlotte. UAB, meanwhile, improved to 17-10 overall and 8-6 in the conference. The Blazers have yet to lose a conference road game and have not lost away from Birmingham since Dec. 1.

And in a wide-open league in which just 2 ½ games were separating the American’s second- and 10th-place teams as of Wednesday night, the Owls must be careful. Only the top 10 teams will advance to next month’s conference tournament in Birmingham, and Temple now finds itself just two games ahead of 11th-place Rice, which gets another shot at the Owls in North Philadelphia on March 1.

That’s another worry for another time.

As for Wednesday night’s loss, Temple had an early seven-point lead before UAB used a 9-0 run to gain control of the game and grab a six-point lead, 39-33, at halftime. The Owls, who trailed by as many as 10 in the first half, came all the way back to take their first lead since the 7:58 mark of the first half when a Jordan Mason three, the Owls’ only long-range make of the night, put Temple ahead 59-58 with 8:21 to go.

But Westry, a 6-foot-6 sophomore who battled injuries through two previous stops at Auburn and Syracuse, simply wouldn’t let UAB lose on a night when the Blazers were without two injured players in Ahmad Robison and KyeRon Lindsay-Martin and brought just two guys – Quaran McPherson (10 points) and Jacob Meyer (18 points) – off the bench.

After Mason’s bucket, Westry assisted on Meyer’s basket on the ensuing possession and nearly two minutes later canned a three to cancel out a Jamai Felt dunk and push UAB back ahead by 63-61 with 6:17 to go. After two Masiah Gilyard free throws knotted the game at 63 with 5:45 remaining, Westry sank two foul shots 31 seconds later to give the Blazers a two-point lead.

Temple got within one on three occasions from there but never led again.

Even after an Aiden Tobiason dunk shaved UAB’s lead to 69-68 with 2:16 left, Westry once again was a killer. His jumper at the 1:28 mark pushed UAB’s lead back out to three, and he assisted on an Evan Chatman layup with 40 seconds to go that made it a four-point ballgame at 73-69.

Twenty-two seconds later, two more Westry foul shots put the game on ice. His second-half numbers told the story: 6-of-7 from the floor, 1-for-1 from three, 4-for-5 from the free-throw line, four assists and two rebounds. Seventeen of his 24 points came in the second half.

Derrian Ford, who contributed 17 points, five rebounds and three assists for Temple in 36 minutes, was matched up with Westry for much of the night.

“He played well,” Ford said. “Like I said, they won the game, and we’ve just got to find a way to win.”

Fisher, who said he has known Westry since his days at Trinity High School in Camp Hill, complemented Westry’s feel for the game in the way he attacked the basket.

“He’s a hell of a player,” Fisher said. Good young man. We’ve stayed in touch through the years. I think he was getting downhill in angles really well, and he made a couple threes, too, that I think felt good, and does a great job of reading the defense. He can really hold on to the ball a long time and hit those things at the last second. We tried to be in gaps and disrupt it a little bit, but he had a really good night. He’s had a great season for them.”

Temple shot a paltry 1-for-15 from three and 12-of-19 from the free-throw line and yet still worked through some rough patches to move the ball well enough against UAB’s 2-3 and 1-3-1 zone looks to stay in the game. Felt, in arguably his best game of the season, scored eight points, swiped a season-high 10 rebounds and blocked two shots. And after playing through an illness Sunday, Mason bounced back to score 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting in 37 minutes.

The Owls outscored the Blazers 52-36 in the paint and even outrebounded the league’s second-best rebounding team, 37-31.

The difference, once again, was Westry. UAB head coach Andy Kennedy had a former top-50 recruit on his roster with the game on the line, and Westry looked the part.

Temple, which plays next at Wichita State Saturday night in a 6 p.m., nationally-televised game on ESPN2, now has to ensure the three-game losing streak doesn’t snowball and leave the Owls at home in March.

“We’re gonna stay connected,” Ford said. “I believe in this group. I know they believe in the coaching staff, we believe in the coaching staff, and we’re always gonna be connected, good and bad, and we’ll find a way to win.”

OwlScoop.com staff reporter Ryan Mack contributed to this report.

Front page photo by Landon Stafford.